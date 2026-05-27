Sonakshi Sinha in Prime Video’s ‘System’ and Other Actresses Who’ve Played Powerful Female Lawyers in Films and OTT

It is a treat to watch female stars stepping into powerful roles as advocates and lawyers, delivering performances filled with conviction and lasting impact. Female lawyers on screen have become some of the most compelling characters in recent years. After Prime Video’s recent courtroom drama System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, emerged as a breakout success, it has once again highlighted this trend. Here’s a look at some of the most powerful female lawyer portrayals in films and series, from Sonakshi Sinha in System to Yami Gautam in OMG 2, and several other standout performances redefining courtroom drama.

Sonakshi Sinha in 'System'

In Prime Video’s recent hit, System, Sonakshi Sinha played public prosecutor Neha Rajvansh, a talented and ambitious public prosecutor burdened by her privileged background and the “nepo-baby” label. She was challenged by her father to win 10 consecutive cases to earn a partnership in his firm. Her performance was praised for its depth, capturing Neha’s struggle with patriarchy, professional pressure, and her journey toward independence and self-worth.

Richa Chadha in 'Section 375'

In the courtroom drama Section 375, Richa Chadha plays Advocate Hiral Gandhi, a public prosecutor representing the victim. She takes on a challenging case against her own mentor, delivering a bold and fearless performance. Her powerful portrayal earned strong critical praise and was widely appreciated for its intensity and impact.

Taapsee Pannu in 'Assi'

Taapsee Pannu played Advocate Raavi Bhatkal in Assi, a determined criminal lawyer known for her grit and conviction. She represents her close friend, a survivor of a brutal assault, in a tough legal battle. Her performance blends controlled intensity with emotional depth, conveying both anger and exhaustion as she fights a flawed justice system.

Yami Gautam in 'OMG 2'

Yami Gautam played Advocate Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2, the opposing defense counsel against Pankaj Tripathi’s character. She delivered a sharp and commanding courtroom performance, presenting her arguments with clarity and confidence. Her portrayal was widely praised for its intelligence, intensity, and strong screen presence as a convincing defence lawyer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).