Not many may remember that Sonu Sood, who is hailed as a messiah today, started his career as a superhero. Our very own Indian superhero Nagraj. An old TV commercial has him wearing the green costume of the Raj Comics character and shooting and spitting fires at the enemy. Initially, you will find it difficult to recognise him. This is the first role ever back in the day when he had just ventured into the entertainment world. The commercial may have been made keeping the taste of that time in mind but watching it now does make you chuckle.

When Sonu was asked about this old commercial of his during The Kapil Sharma Show, he sounded quite embarrassed. Check out the old commercial first...

Do look for Sonu Sood's character poster on the comic book cover. He looks damn fit and quite dashing as the King of Serpents, Nagraj.

Hear Sonu Sood talk about his Nagraj turn...

Sonu even added, "0nce in Lajpat Nagar Market, I saw a comic book with my photograph on it. I felt embarrassed thinking that I wasn’t like that at all. My sister-in-law told me to buy one to keep it as a memory, ‘you will feel good seeing this when you become a star.’ I told her I don’t want to. I didn’t buy it but now I regret that I don’t have that memory of being Nagraj.”

Well, the internet never forgets anything Sonu and so here's the video for you.

