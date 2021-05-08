Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): At a time when the country is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has extended her support and donated a significant amount to Sonu Sood's charity foundation for purchasing more oxygen cylinders for those in dire need.

Thanking the 'Love Aaj Kal' star for her contribution, Sood took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero (hugging emoticon) @sara_ali_khan95."

Of late, Sara has been consistently amplifying and giving a shout-out to COVID relief requirements and resources on her social media handles.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in the second wave of the pandemic. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the 10 states that reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. The state was among the 12 states that cumulatively accounted for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases and had 6,41,281 active cases of the virus.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. (ANI)

