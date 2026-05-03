Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur Dating? New Romance Rumours Follow Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz

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The Bollywood rumour mill has shifted into high gear with new reports suggesting a burgeoning romance between Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur. These speculations emerge as social media remains abuzz with unconfirmed claims that Sutaria has parted ways with her long-term rumoured partner, Veer Pahariya. While the entertainment industry is known for its rapidly shifting dynamics, this potential new pairing has quickly become a primary focus for fans and celebrity trackers. Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on AP Dhillon Controversy; Calls Out 'False Narratives' and 'Clever Editing' (Watch Video)

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Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur Dating Buzz

According to reports by Filmfare, Sutaria and Kapur have recently been spending time together, leading to intense curiosity regarding their relationship status. Aditya Roy Kapur was previously linked to actress Ananya Panday, though that chapter appears to have closed. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria’s association with Veer Pahariya had been a steady fixture in tabloid headlines until late last year. The timing of these reports has added fuel to the fire, as they coincide with a period of prolonged silence from Sutaria and Pahariya. Despite the growing noise, no official statement has been released to clarify if a breakup has actually occurred or if the current link to Kapur is merely speculative.

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur Stay Silent

Both Sutaria and Kapur are known for maintaining a level of discretion regarding their private lives. Their current silence on the matter has followed a familiar pattern in the industry allowing rumours to circulate without confirmation or denial, which often increases public interest. Social media platforms are currently divided, with some fans celebrating the potential pairing and others questioning the validity of the breakup reports involving Pahariya. Tara Sutaria Shares Pictures of Her ‘Hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry (See Post)

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur Projects Update

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the thriller Apurva (2023), where she received praise for her gritty performance. Aditya Roy Kapur, who recently tasted success with the series The Night Manager, is currently preparing for his upcoming project Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. As the "secret dating" rumours continue to trend, industry insiders suggest that unless a public appearance or official post is made, the true nature of their relationship remains a matter of conjecture for the 2026 award season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).