The release date for the Urvashi Rautela-starrer, ‘Virgin Bhanupriya", has been confirmed. The film, which bypasses the big screen and opens directly on OTT, will release on July 16. Urvashi Rautela Grateful to Represent India in Her International Debut Film ‘Aislados’

Urvashi, who is playing the title character of the film, said: "This film is a light-hearted coming of age comedy and is set to crush patriarchy. Female aspiration will take centrestage. Urvashi Rautela Hottest Bikini Photos: 9 Times Indian Beauty Queen Blessed Fans With Sexy Swimsuit Thirst Traps

My character is extremely relatable to the youth who practice celibacy at the cost of finding ‘the one'." The film directed by Ajay Lohan premieres on ZEE5.

