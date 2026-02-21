New Delhi, February 21: Silver has emerged as one of the top performing assets in 2026, with prices soaring to nearly INR 2,80,991 per kg, up sharply from INR 95,700 in late 2024. As more Indian households turn to the white metal for wealth preservation, a crucial question arises: Is it legal to store large quantities of silver at home, and what are the tax implications?

Here is a complete breakdown of the legal and taxation rules you must know.

Is There Any Legal Limit on Keeping Silver at Home?

The good news for investors is that there is no statutory ceiling on the amount of silver you can store at home in India. Unlike some regulated financial assets, the law does not restrict the quantity of silver bars, coins, utensils, or jewellery that an individual can own.

However, ownership must be backed by legitimate and disclosed sources of income. If you have purchased silver using tax paid money, there is no issue in holding any quantity. Silver Rate Today, February 21, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Why Is Documentation So Important?

Although there is no possession limit, the burden of proof lies with the owner. In case of an income tax scrutiny or search operation, you must establish the legal source of funds used to buy the silver.

To stay compliant, maintain:

• Purchase invoices from jewellers, banks, or authorized dealers

• Bank transaction records such as digital payment confirmations or cheque details

• Gift deeds for silver received as gifts

• Inheritance documents for ancestral holdings

Without proper documentation, even legally acquired silver can become problematic during investigations. Gold Rate Today, February 21, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

What Is the Difference Between Gold and Silver in Search Operations?

A key distinction exists between gold and silver under guidelines issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

For gold, CBDT guidelines provide specific non seizure limits during income tax raids:

• 500 grams for a married woman

• 250 grams for an unmarried woman

• 100 grams for a male member

However, no such non seizure protection exists for silver. If authorities conduct a search and you cannot justify the source of your silver, the entire quantity may be seized, regardless of how small it is.

This makes documentation even more critical for silver investors.

Is Holding Silver Taxable?

Simply owning silver is not a taxable event. You do not pay tax just for storing it at home.

Tax liability arises only when you sell silver at a profit.

Capital Gains Tax Rules

When silver is sold at a higher price than its purchase cost, the profit is treated as capital gains:

• Short Term Capital Gains if sold within the specified short holding period

• Long Term Capital Gains if held beyond that period

The applicable tax rate depends on prevailing income tax laws at the time of sale.

Should You Treat Silver Like a Financial Asset?

With prices witnessing nearly 193 percent growth over two years, silver is increasingly being viewed as a serious investment vehicle rather than just a traditional household metal.

Financial experts recommend:

• Maintaining detailed purchase records

• Avoiding large cash transactions

• Declaring holdings transparently in financial disclosures where required

• Planning tax strategy before liquidation

Is Silver Safe to Store at Home in 2026?

Yes, it is completely legal to store silver at home in any quantity. But legality depends on proof of legitimate acquisition. Unlike gold, silver does not enjoy non seizure thresholds, making compliance and documentation absolutely essential.

As silver prices continue their upward momentum, smart investors are not just focusing on returns, but also on regulatory clarity and tax efficiency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).