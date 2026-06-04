'We Have Become Very Close': Girija Oak on Bond Between 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Actresses

*On the last day, when we wrapped shoot, we were all hugging each other and crying, Says Girija Oak On Everyone’s Bond* *We have all become very close to each other, Says Girija Oak on the Bond That Everyone Shares* *They are just phenomenal on their own, and as a team, they are wonderful: Girija Oak On The Bond Between Co-Actors from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.*

The trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled today. It offers a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events — where ordinary people rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives on a night when the city of Mumbai was under a brutal terror attack. Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours when it mattered most. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Reveals How John Abraham Made the Film’s Title Possible.

The film has an ensemble cast, and Girija Oak plays a vital role in the film. When she was asked if there was any friction on the sets among the co-actors, she was quick to point out that nothing of that sort happened on the sets of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. “I've been asked this question a lot of times. Every time I've been part of a film where there were a lot of women, I have always had one person, and mostly men, come and ask me that we always hear that when there are too many women together in a project, there’s a lot of friction,” she said.

Girija further added that on the sets of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, it was all about love and compassion. “I have never been part of a film, where there were women, and there's been nothing but love, compassion, and camaraderie. On the last day, when we wrapped shoot, we were all hugging each other and crying. That's how much we were going to miss the set,” said Oak. 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Trailer: 'Don't Underestimate the Power of Ordinary People' Sets the Tone for Kangana Ranaut's Drama (Watch Video).

Girija went on to state that the whole cast and crew had become a family in no time. “We have all become very close to each other, not just the actors, even our ADs, production team, art team, costume team, everybody was so supportive of each other. And we shot in a very small amount of time, like we shot for a very few number of days. So we were really going at the scenes at record pace. We didn't have too much time to really sit and form bonds,” shared Oak.

Oak gives the credit of such chemistry and camaraderie to the talented actors in the film. “All of this happened through the process of the work that we did. And it was absolutely lovely to be part of this team of actors. They are just phenomenal on their own and as a team, they are wonderful you’ll know when you watch the film,” she elaborated.

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film. The ensemble has Oak along with Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan — each portraying characters who reflect the invisible backbone of society.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and songs are available with Zee Music. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.