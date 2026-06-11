‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer: Fans React to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Flop Hero’ Alongside OGs Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Say ‘Situational Comedy Is Back’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood's much-awaited comedy-drama, Welcome to the Jungle, officially unveiled its trailer today, June 11, 2026, at a grand event held at YRF Studio. The nearly four-and-a-half-minute trailer has instantly captivated audiences, signalling a triumphant return for the Welcome franchise with its signature blend of chaotic humour and an unprecedented ensemble cast. 'Dhamaal 4' vs 'Welcome To The Jungle' Box Office Clash Averted, Ajay Devgn Shifts Release for Akshay Kumar.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer Out!

The trailer for 'Welcome to the Jungle' launched with considerable fanfare, offering a vibrant glimpse into the madcap adventure awaiting viewers. The extended preview, clocking in at 4 minutes and 20 seconds, sets the stage for a comedic spectacle predominantly set in a jungle environment, a fresh departure from the urban settings of its predecessors.

The footage showcases the film's sprawling cast in various comical predicaments, hinting at a plot that reportedly involves a fake film project orchestrated by Akshay Kumar's character. The trailer is packed with laugh-out-loud moments, funny situations, and memorable one-liners, designed to be the ultimate stress buster, as Akshay Kumar himself shared on Instagram: "Tension Out, Jungle Madness in! The ultimate stress buster is here to hijack your worries."

Watch the trailer of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’:

Welcome to the Jungle Trailer Reactions

The initial response to the Welcome to the Jungle trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and critics alike showering praise on its high-energy mix of comedy, chaos, and confusion. Social media is abuzz with excitement, particularly highlighting several key aspects that resonated strongly with the audience.

Akshay Kumar's Comeback: Many viewers are thrilled to see Akshay Kumar back in the Welcome franchise, noting his role as a "show stealer" in the trailer.

The on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty has garnered significant attention, with their comedic love-hate dynamic drawing comparisons to their iconic pairing in the Hera Pheri series.

The trailer also features a notable throwback to the beloved 'Majnu Bhai' sequence from the original Welcome, a fan-favourite moment that is already expected to go viral in the world of memes. The introduction of the entire cast in an unexpected way, ensuring every character gets a moment to shine, has also been widely appreciated.

Fans React to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

More About ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

'Welcome to the Jungle' is directed by Ahmed Khan, known for his dynamic filmmaking style. The film boasts an impressive and extensive cast, making it one of the largest ensemble projects in recent Hindi cinema.

The upcoming film features a massive multi-starrer lineup, bringing together an iconic blend of comedy, action, and music icons. The ensemble is anchored by the legendary reunions of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Bobby Deol, and Jackie Shroff. The star-studded cast also includes Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Urvashi Rautela. Did Paresh Rawal EXIT ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Again? Director Priyadarshan Breaks Silence.

The film is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, under banners including AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, Star Studio18, Base Industries Group Production, Seeta Films, and Jio Studios. The music is composed by Vikram Montrose, Anand Raaj Anand, Talwiinder, Sajid-Wajid, and Meet Bros. Welcome to the Jungle is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Star Studios). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).