Who Is Pooja Deol? Meet Sunny Deol’s Wife As Couple Makes Rare Public Appearance Together at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actor-politician Sunny Deol and his wife, Pooja Deol, made a rare joint public appearance on Tuesday (May 26) morning when they were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The couple, known for strictly guarding their personal life, seldom appears together at public events or industry gatherings. Visuals of the two navigating the airport terminal quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention from fans and the film fraternity alike. Aamir Khan’s ‘Lahore 1947’ Locks Independence Day 2026 Release Date; Preity Zinta Returns With Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's Rare Public Appearance at Mumbai Airport

Sunny Deol arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport dressed casually in an olive-green shirt, blue denim, and sunglasses. He was accompanied by Pooja Deol, who maintained a low-key profile in a beige shirt, black trousers, and spectacles.

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol Clicked at Mumbai Airport

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Fans and media personnel noted a quiet moment between the couple near the departure gates. After initially walking ahead toward security, the Gadar 2 star paused briefly to wait for his wife to catch up, stepping aside to let her precede him into the terminal. The joint sighting marks one of the few times the couple has been photographed together in recent years, with their last prominent public appearance occurring during the wedding festivities of their eldest son, Karan Deol, in 2023.

Who is Pooja Deol?

Pooja Deol, whose original name is Lynda Mahal, has lived a life largely insulated from the glitz and glamour of Hindi cinema. Born on September 21, 1957, in London, she holds a mixed heritage; her father, Krishan Dev Mahal, is of Indian descent, while her mother, June Sarah Mahal, was British.

Despite being married to one of India's most recognisable action stars for over four decades, she has consistently chosen to maintain complete privacy, avoiding media interactions, interviews, and public event invitations. While she primarily resides away from the Mumbai media spotlight, frequently spending time in the United Kingdom, she has occasionally contributed to family film projects behind the scenes.

Notably, she is credited as a writer for the story of the 2013 comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which starred her husband alongside Dharmendra and Bobby Deol.

The Deol Family Privacy

The choice to remain out of the public eye aligns with a long-standing tradition among several women in the Deol household. Sunny Deol's mother, Prakash Kaur, as well as his sisters, Vijeta and Ajita, have similarly maintained private lives away from the entertainment industry’s intense scrutiny. Addressing this pattern in past interviews, Sunny Deol clarified that the decision rests entirely with the individuals themselves rather than any family mandate.

The actor emphasised that his wife is her own person who has always possessed the liberty to make her own decisions, noting that her absence from the media spotlight is a personal choice that he and his family fully respect.

How Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol Met and Their Marriage

Sunny Deol and Pooja met in the United Kingdom and grew close over a period of several years before tying the knot. The couple officially married in 1984 in a private ceremony in the UK. The marriage took place around the time Sunny Deol was making his massive Bollywood debut with the romantic action film Betaab (1983).

To ensure his burgeoning acting career and on-screen image remained unimpacted during his debut phase, the wedding was initially kept a closely guarded secret from the Indian media and film industry. The public only learned of the marriage after wedding photographs were leaked to a film magazine some time later. Over their 42-year marriage, the couple has raised two sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol, both of whom have recently embarked on their own acting careers in Bollywood. ‘Ramayana’ CinemaCon Footage: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Stuns With 20-Minute Clip, Leaves Early Viewers Raving (Watch Video).

On the professional front, Sunny Deol continues his active run in cinema, with major upcoming projects including Lahore 1947 and Ramayana.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).