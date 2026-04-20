Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological magnum opus Ramayana has officially made its global debut behind closed doors. At CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, a select group of industry insiders and critics were treated to approximately 20 minutes of exclusive footage, sparking an immediate firestorm of acclaim and high-stakes distribution rumours. The presentation, led by producer Namit Malhotra (DNEG) and superstar Yash, marks the first time an Indian production has been showcased at such an early stage to a global exhibition audience. ‘Ramayana’: Ranbir Kapoor’s No-Show at ‘First Look of Rama’ Launch Raises Eyebrows.

‘Ramayana’ CinemaCon Footage:

‘Ramayana’ First Reactions Praise Stunning VFX

Early reactions to Ramayana, including feedback from the creator behind the YouTube channel Mr Like It Or Not, have hailed the film as a potential visual milestone for Indian cinema. Viewers praised its seamless blend of large-scale practical sets and advanced VFX, noting that it avoids the typical “uncanny valley” effect often seen in CGI-heavy projects. The footage was described as a sweeping mix of mythological storytelling and grand fantasy filmmaking, with comparisons drawn to global franchises like Dune and The Lord of the Rings. Calling the visuals stunning and fantastic, early viewers suggested the film has the scale and ambition to stand as both a true epic and a spectacular fantasy experience.

‘Ramayana’ Warner Bros Deal Buzz

The biggest buzz coming out of CinemaCon is a rumoured global distribution deal for Ramayana with Warner Bros. Discovery, with claims suggesting a massive 4,500-screen release across North America alongside a worldwide rollout. However, despite the widespread speculation fuelling social media discussions, neither Warner Bros. Discovery nor the film’s producers have officially confirmed the partnership. Industry experts believe that while discussions may be underway, the reports of a finalized distribution deal remain unverified at this stage.

‘Ramayana’ Sparks Academy Awards Buzz

Adding to the hype, the CinemaCon screening has fuelled talk of a coordinated Oscars campaign. Insiders believe the film is being positioned specifically for the Best International Feature Film category, as well as technical categories like Visual Effects and Production Design. "I am pretty sure they are going to push for Academy Awards... It’s going to fit that particular style," stated the early viewer. Yash at CinemaCon 2026: Why ‘Ramayana’ Is a Universal Epic and What To Expect From His Portrayal of Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari Magnum Opus.

About 'Ramayana'

Mounted on a massive budget of around INR 4,000 crore (approximately USD 480 million) for its two-part saga, Ramayana brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash taking on the role of Ravana while also serving as a producer. The film further features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, making it one of the most ambitious and star-studded mythological projects in Indian cinema. During a session at the event, Yash himself cleared the air regarding the release schedule. The actor confirmed that the team is targeting the last week of October 2026 (Diwali window) for Part 1, with Part 2 scheduled to follow exactly one year later in Diwali 2027. This strategic move helps the film avoid a box-office clash with Godzilla Minus Zero later in November.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel Mr Like It Or Not). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).