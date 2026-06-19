Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy on Instagram, Shares Baby Bump Video (Watch)

Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The 43-year-old star of The Devil Wears Prada series star shared the surprise news on Friday, June 19, 2026, via a creative video post on her official Instagram account. In the short clip, set to Barbara Lewis’s classic 1965 song “Baby I'm Yours,” Anne Hathaway walks into the frame wearing a matching white skirt and blouse set. Initially holding her arms over her midsection, she lifts them away to reveal her baby bump, smiling and cradling it briefly before playfully running off-camera.

Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy on Instagram - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to two young sons: Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in late 2019.

The announcement of their third pregnancy has sparked an outpouring of congratulations from fans and Hollywood peers alike, including celebs like Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, Donatella Versace and Mindy Kaling commenting on her post.

Representatives for the actress have not yet released additional details regarding a due date.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).