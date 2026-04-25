Anne Hathaway Appears in 5 Films in 2026: ‘Mother Mary’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and More

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Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway is poised to dominate the global box office in 2026, with five high-profile projects spanning across psychological thrillers, high-fashion sequels and historical epics. From collaborating with Christopher Nolan once again to stepping back into the halls of Runway magazine, Hathaway’s upcoming slate highlights a strategic blend of commercial blockbusters and experimental cinema. Anne Hathaway Confirms 'The Princess Diaries 3' Script is in Progress.

‘Mother Mary’ – Watch Video

Hathaway kicks off her year in April with Mother Mary, a project described as a “psychosexual pop thriller”. Directed by David Lowery, the film explores the intense pressures of the music industry. Hathaway portrays a pop diva facing an existential crisis who abruptly abandons her world tour to reconnect with her estranged best friend and costume designer, played by Michaela Coel. The film, which also stars Hunter Schafer, has been compared to the visceral intensity of Black Swan and The Substance. It is scheduled for a staggered release on April 17 and April 24, 2026.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ – Watch Video

Perhaps the most anticipated sequel of the decade, The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theatres on May 1, 2026. Twenty years after the original cult classic, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their legendary roles alongside Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. The sequel finds Miranda Priestly navigating the fractured landscape of modern digital publishing. The latest trailer hints at a shift in power dynamics, featuring a more self-assured Andy who returns to work with Miranda, potentially leading to a professional collision with Emily Charlton. The film’s marketing campaign recently peaked with a Lady Gaga and Doechii musical collaboration and a viral Vogue cover featuring the lead cast.

‘The Odyssey’ – Watch Video

In the summer, Hathaway reunites with director Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, set for release on July 17, 2026. Hathaway takes on the role of Penelope in this epic adaptation of the Greek myth. As the first film shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the production promises a massive scale, featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Unlike grounded historical dramas, the trailer confirms a full embrace of Greek mythology, including gods and monsters.

‘The End of Oak Street’ – Watch Video

Hathaway continues her run of large-format cinema with The End of Oak Street, premiering August 14, 2026. Co-starring Ewan McGregor, this science fiction thriller follows the Platt family after a cosmic event rips their suburban street out of reality. The project is being noted for its psychological depth and a darker tone than Hathaway’s previous ventures into the genre.

‘Verity’ – Watch Video

Rounding out 2026 is the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s global bestseller, Verity, scheduled for October 2. Hathaway stars as the titular Verity Crawford, a famous author incapacitated after a car accident. The thriller centres on Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer hired by Verity’s husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), to complete her successful book series. As Lowen uncovers a hidden manuscript, the story takes several disturbing turns.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).