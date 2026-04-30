‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Stunning Comeback by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt! That's All

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What? Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is hanging up her own coat in her cabin? Well, it does happen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 2026 sequel to the iconic fashion film The Devil Wears Prada from 2006. Oh, yeah! The hoity-toity Editor-in-Chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly is now not throwing her coats and jackets at her assistants in the office (although she is still throwing jibes). Miranda is also trying to be careful with her words or using slightly softer language! This is, of course, for Generation Z and the new age norms of what constitutes inappropriate at the workplace. This is 2026! Twenty years to the happenings of the first film, and things have changed not just at Runway, but in the media, fashion and advertising landscape. The film reflects that. Let’s check out what Part 2 of The Devil Wears Prada is about, which is a direct sequel to the occurrences and so, a comparison is inevitable with the original film.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer – Watch Video:

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Plot

Unlike the first part, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not a direct adaptation of the second book by author Lauren Weisberger, called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The storyline has changed a bit in the film, although Lauren remains a writer on board. In Part 1 of the book (2003) and the movie, the character of Miranda Priestly was inspired by Anna Wintour, the legendary Editor-in-Chief of fashion magazine Vogue. Part 2 continues with those character traits of Miranda, just quieter.

The film The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens with a similar scene as The Devil Wears Prada, with New York journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) brushing her teeth. Thankfully, the visuals of the staff in underclothes and dressing up for the day have been done away with in Part 2! It would have accounted to objectification in this era.

Andy has just been awarded for her journalism for the New York Vanguard, but loses her job that very moment. On the other side, 20 years have passed since Miranda Priestly was going to be forced to step down from Runway, the magazine she built to become iconic in the fashion industry. Now, she may be faced with the same situation, already battling budgets, Gen Z, social media, and a mistake of a piece on a fast fashion brand, SpeedFash.

The churn in the publishing industry with Web 2.0 and the impending Web 3.0 mean the Runway magazine is mostly digital, although the book remains. Miranda Priestly remains what she is mostly, and thankfully. But what was currency in the name of artistic genius among magazine editors once is no longer allowed to run. Behaviour is in check. Budgets are tight. Revenues are falling and the industry, ever-changing.

Miranda and her reputation are in a shambles, and she needs a miracle. Miranda now has to tackle her boss and also the advertisers, including Dior, led by her ex-assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). That’s when Andy falls into the EIC’s lap or unknowingly comes back into her life, hired by Irv Ravitz (Tibor Feldman), the boss at Elias Clarke, Runway’s parent company. Andy, just one of Miranda’s many Emilys in the noughties, is now hired as Features Editor to turn things around. Miranda, though, pretends not to remember both Emilys, happy with her latest sidekick, Amari (Simone Ashley).

The only common factor in the 20 years for Miranda is the undying presence and support of Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci), her Art Director whom she has betrayed in the past. It’s all part of the game and the only goal is to save Runway. Will Miranda take the fall or, for the first time, collaborate with her supportive staff, whom she considers her minions? That forms the film.

Andy Still Clumsy Around Miranda

Two decades of experience in her pocket, and yet, Andy Sachs is just as clumsy around Miranda Priestly as she was in 2006 when she had arrived as a fresh college graduate at the Runway EIC’s desk. Why is she still like a teenager or a young adult who is trying to please a high-profile fashion magazine editor? After all, Andy had rejected Miranda at the end of Part 1, refusing to emulate her life. She had left in a huff. It’s because Andy needs the job, having lost her “serious journalist” and writer gig, and seems to enjoy being back in a toxic editor’s company in the hallowed portals of Runway magazine. Miranda might have been heartbroken earlier, but today, she refuses to remember who Andy is. So things start on a fresh note naturally.

In the end, in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Miranda Priestley realises that life is not just about a career but about relationships and friendship. But she loves her work! “I love working,” Miranda declares emphatically to Andy. We workaholics agree with Miranda!

Performances

Stellar performances by the remarkable and iconic cast – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt – make the proceedings a delight to watch in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The best of the lot, is, of course – Meryl Streep followed by Stanley Tucci. They are seasoned for a reason. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are a delight to watch, with their faces a bit aged but their character’s personalities having remained the same. Their cat-and-mouse game continues but ends well, as in the OG.

Another seasoned actor, Kenneth Branagh, makes for an affable presence as Miranda’s new partner post her divorce. Joining in as part of the new cast are also Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Simone Ashley, Helen J Shen, Justin Theroux, Caleb Hearon, BJ Novak (as Jay Ravitz), and Rachel Bloom. Other alums who are back are Tracy Thomas as Andy’s gal pal Lily and Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz, the magazine company’s boss, and are good.

The cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2 include the ones by Lady Gaga in her on-stage act and a brief, unpleasant encounter with Miranda backstage. Fashion designer Donatella Versace and stylist Law Roach make a blink-and-miss appearance, among others.

Direction, Writing, Editing, Music, Costumes

Director David Frankel, who returns for the sequel, and writers Aline Brosh McKenna and Lauren Weisberger do a fine job of balancing the main storyline with satire, humour and emotion. The trio gives the audience and especially fans of the original The Devil Wears Prada just what they need – a closure. (Although Part 3 may be on its way, but it may just buzz). A taut screenplay by McKenna and editing by Andrew Marcus deliver the goods.

The background music by Theodore Shapiro is similar to the first movie at places, making one nostalgic, even subconsciously. Madonna’s iconic song “Vogue” has been deployed again and works well. At least three songs of Lady Gaga, including “Runway” with Doechii are there, and Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Laufey, SZA, Olivia Dean and others also have their numbers in the soundtrack.

Sex and the City famed Molly Rogers as costume designer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 presents a fashion spectacle apt for the film of this genre and scale. (Rogers’ friend and mentor Patricia Field designed the costumes of the 2006 movie.)

Verdict

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits all the right notes! Whether based on the book or tweaked, the truth is, the story of the film works, just like the first one. If you have worked those same two decades in the journalism, media, or fashion industry, or any industry with tough bosses, constant pressure and turnaround, then every scene and dialogue of The Devil Wears Prada 2 will feel real. The film is a mirror to the times we live in. Not a dull moment! For now, “That’s all.”

P.S. Please watch the first part, The Devil Wears Prada (on JioHotstar), if you haven’t already. Or rewatch it before watching the second part. This is to be able to understand the nuances, punches and the overall context, just to be more clued in for the sequel, which has arrived a good 20 years later.

Rating: 3.5

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Exclusive Review). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).