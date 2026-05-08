Bonnie Tyler in Medically Induced Coma After Emergency Intestinal Surgery in Portugal; Family Asks for Prayers

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Legendary Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler has been placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery for a perforated intestine, her management team confirmed on Thursday. The 74-year-old international icon was rushed to a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, late last month. Who Was Jake Hall? ‘TOWIE’ Star Found Dead in Spanish Villa Following Night Out at 35.

Bonnie Tyler in Medically Induced Coma - See Post

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Bonnie Tyler Under Medical Coma

The singer, best known for her powerhouse anthem Total Eclipse of the Heart, underwent the procedure after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Her medical team made the decision to place her in a coma to support the healing process and manage her post-operative recovery. While her condition is currently described as "guarded," doctors are providing around-the-clock care. Her family is reportedly at her bedside during this time. "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please," her spokesman said in an initial statement.

Fans Pray for Bonnie Tyler

Tyler’s career has spanned more than five decades, characterized by her distinctively raspy voice and hits like Holding Out for a Hero and It's a Heartache. A representative for the singer highlighted her strength, noting her long history of professional and personal perseverance. "Bonnie has always been a fighter with a spirit as powerful as her voice," the representative stated. "Her family is drawing strength from that same faith as they stand beside her during this difficult time. We continue to place our trust in her exceptional medical team and in the prayers being offered around the world." The news has sparked a global outpouring of support. Social media has been flooded with messages from fans and fellow artists, for which the family has expressed "profound gratitude." Patrick Muldoon, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Starship Troopers’ Actor, Dies at 57 Due to Heart Attack.

Bonnie Tyler Family Requests Privacy

Prior to her hospitalisation, Tyler had been active and was preparing for her milestone "50 Years of Bonnie Tyler" Jubilee Tour. Management has indicated that further updates regarding her condition, as well as any potential changes to her upcoming tour dates and public appearances, will be released when appropriate. For now, the family has requested continued privacy as they focus entirely on her recovery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).