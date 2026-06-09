‘Don’t Touch Me’: Jacob Elordi Loses His Cool at Fan for Placing Hand on His Back During Japan Outing (Watch Video)

Hollywood heartthrob Jacob Elordi found himself at the centre of a viral online debate after a video surfaced showing him sharply telling a fan, "Don't touch me, bro!" during an outing in Japan. The incident, which unfolded as the actor was exiting a restaurant, has sparked widespread discussion about respecting celebrities' personal boundaries. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s Intimate Hawaii Beach Date Photo Goes Viral Amid Dating Buzz.

Why Did Jacob Elordi Lose His Cool Over a Fan in Japan?

The viral clip, which began circulating today, June 9, 2026, captures the 28-year-old Australian actor appearing visibly irritated after a fan placed a hand on his back while attempting to get a picture. The fan, who had initially greeted Elordi with "What up, chief?", received a stern verbal rebuke before Elordi walked away. The exact restaurant hasn't been officially confirmed, but Elordi and his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, were recently seen dining at Udon Shin in Tokyo.

Jacob Elordi Snaps at Fan for Touching Him in Japan

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This isn't the first time Elordi has made headlines for his interactions with fans or officials. In August 2025, he had a tense exchange with security at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival during the premiere of his film Frankenstein, reportedly telling an official, "Don't ever tell me what to do." Earlier this year, in March 2026, he also faced some criticism for his blunt response of "Don't do that, that's disgusting" to a fan who expressed being overwhelmed upon meeting him. However, he also had a remarkably positive interaction in March 2026, signing two books for a fan he met on a flight.

Jacob Elordi's Japan Trip with Girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Elordi's recent trip to Japan has been a high-profile romantic getaway with model Kendall Jenner. The couple, whose relationship has reportedly become "more serious" following a Hawaiian trip, has been photographed extensively in Tokyo. Just days before the fan incident, Jenner and Elordi were seen enjoying an "udon date night" at Udon Shin restaurant. They were also spotted holding hands as they navigated a crowded railway station, further fueling speculation about the seriousness of their romance.

The pair first sparked dating rumours at Coachella in April 2026, and sources indicate they have been spending time together privately for months, with their connection growing significantly. Rumoured Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Step Out for Another Date Night in Tokyo, Enjoy Pizza at Seirinkan (See Pics).

Elordi, who will turn 29 on June 26, 2026, is currently 28 years old and has carved a significant niche for himself in Hollywood, balancing critically acclaimed roles with popular franchises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).