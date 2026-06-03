Rumoured Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Step Out for Another Date Night in Tokyo, Enjoy Pizza at Seirinkan (See Pics)

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi have continued to fuel relationship rumours after being spotted on another date night in Tokyo. The pair, who have been travelling together internationally, visited the celebrated pizza restaurant Seirinkan on Tuesday. Their latest public appearance follows a string of recent sightings that have drawn significant attention from fans and media alike. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Rock Coordinated Outfits During Tokyo Ramen Date, Pose for Photos With Fans.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Enjoy Second Date Night in Tokyo

During their Tuesday evening outing, Jenner and Elordi opted for a casual dining experience at Seirinkan, a Tokyo establishment highly regarded for its pizza. The couple kept their appearance low-key, with Elordi dressed in a relaxed shirt and comfortable pants, while Jenner wore an Asian-style top paired with matching trousers. Following their meal, the duo posed for a photograph with the restaurant's head chef.

Seirinkan acknowledged the high-profile visit on its official social media channels, sharing the photo alongside a message thanking the stars for their patronage and welcoming them back for future visits. Reports also noted that Elordi left the venue carrying custom merchandise from the restaurant.

Pictures from Jacob Elordi-Kendall Jenner's Latest Tokyo Date Surface Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 中目黒 聖林館 (@seirinkan_official)

The pizza outing marks the second time the pair was seen dining in the Japanese capital this week. Just a day prior, on Monday, June 1, Jenner and Elordi were photographed at Udon Shin, a popular local ramen and udon spot, where they wore coordinating black T-shirts and interacted warmly with restaurant personnel.

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Developing Romance and Public Sightings

Speculation regarding a romance between the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old Euphoria actor first surfaced in early spring, following their appearance at a Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. The rumours intensified in April when they were seen together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they attended Justin Bieber's headlining set. Since then, Jenner and Elordi have embarked on a series of shared trips. In May, the pair were photographed relaxing closely on a private beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

Shortly after their tropical getaway, they were seen on a double date in Montecito, California, showing clear affection and leaving the venue together. Sources close to the couple report that while the relationship is relatively new and currently lacks an official label, the two have grown notably close over the last few months. According to insiders, both individuals prefer to keep their time together low-key and private while navigating their connection naturally. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s Intimate Hawaii Beach Date Photo Goes Viral Amid Dating Buzz.

Neither Jenner nor Elordi has issued a public statement directly addressing the status of their relationship.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).