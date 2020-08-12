Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has signed a first-look film and TV deal with Apple. Under the multi-year deal between the tech giant and Scorsese's Sikelia Productions, the filmmaker will develop film and TV projects for the company's streaming platform Apple TV Plus. The announcement comes months after Apple acquired Scorsese's upcoming drama "Killers of the Flower Moon", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, from Paramount. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

The movie will stream on Apple TV Plus after its theatrical run, reported Deadline. Scorsese, best known for films such as "Taxi Driver", "Goodfellas", "The Departed", "The Aviator" and most recently "The Irishman", formed Sikelia Productions in 2003, and the company has produced all of the auteur's projects since then.

Apple had previously signed first-look deals with DiCaprio's Appian Way, Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.

