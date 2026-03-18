New Delhi, March 18: Apple CEO Tim Cook has dismissed speculation about stepping down, calling such reports "a rumour" and reaffirming his commitment to leading the company. In a conversation on ABC News, Cook said he has no plans to slow down. “No, I did not say that. I have not said that. That is a rumour going around,” he said when asked about reports suggesting he might step back from his role.

Cook, who has spent nearly three decades at Apple, said his connection with the company remains strong. “I love what I do deeply. I cannot imagine life without Apple,” he added. The comments come as Apple marks its 50th anniversary, with Cook reflecting on the company’s impact across industries, including music, smartphones, creative tools and health technologies such as the Apple Watch. On business expansion, Cook said Apple plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years. The investment will include scaling up domestic manufacturing of key components such as iPhone glass and semiconductors, with output aimed at global supply chains. Tim Cook May Step Down As Apple CEO Next Year: iPhone Maker Intensifies Succession Planning, John Ternus Likely To Succeed.

Addressing potential tariff refunds following a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that found certain tariffs illegal, Cook said the company is closely monitoring developments and will decide its next steps based on how the legal process unfolds. He also responded to criticism over his engagement with political leaders, stating that his focus remains on policy matters rather than politics, and that maintaining dialogue with decision-makers is important for addressing business-related issues. Tim Cook Gives 'Clues' on Global Memory Shortage Impact Following Record Apple Q1 2026 Earnings,

On artificial intelligence (AI), Cook described the technology as neutral, saying its impact depends on how it is used. He highlighted Apple’s approach of prioritising on-device data processing, supported by its Private Cloud Compute system for more complex tasks. In the next month, Apple will complete its 50-year journey. "Fifty years ago, in a small garage, a big idea was born. Apple was founded on the simple notion that technology should be personal, and that belief — radical at the time — changed everything," Cook said in his note.

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