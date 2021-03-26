American singer Kelly Clarkson says that she has no plans to remarry. The 38-year-old had actress Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show and asked her about her decision to remarry after her divorce from Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018. Kelly Clarkson Addresses Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock, Says She 'didn't See' It Coming.

"You've been married for two years. Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability - that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?" she asked, reports eonline.com. Kelly Clarkson Gets Primary Custody of Kids and Brandon Blackstock Is Still Asking for $436K Monthly Support.

Paltrow answered: "Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again." Clarkson filed for divorce last year from husband Brandon Blackstock, after almost seven years of marriage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).