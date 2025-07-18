Coldplay frontman Chris Martin found himself at the centre of unexpected drama during his band's concert at the Gilette Stadium in Boston. During a kiss cam moment at the venue, he accidentally exposed the alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the HR chief of his company, Kristen Cabot. After a video capturing the moment went viral, the internet quickly reacted by sharing hilarious comments and turning the clip into meme material. Things got even more interesting when Coldplay shared a carousel of pictures from the magical music night on Instagram, as if nothing had happened. Netizens then jumped to the comment section to showcase their creativity. How Many Kids Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Have? Who Is His Wife Megan Kerrigan? Know About Tech CEO Who Was Caught With Colleague Kristin Cabot in Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Video.

Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Astronomer CEO Any Byron’s Affair With His Firm’s HR

In case you weren't very active on social media since last night (July 17), here is some info. The incident occurred when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was interacting with fans at his Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Boston. During a kiss cam moment, which was solely meant to entertain the concertgoers, things took an unexpected turn. The camera landed on a man (Andy Byron) and a woman (Kristen Cabot) standing close together, with the man hugging the woman from behind. Upon noticing themselves on the big screen, the couple quickly withdrew, with Byron hiding behind a barrier and Cabot covering her face.

As the incident unfolded, Chris Martin reacted from the stage, "Oh look at these two. Oh what? Theyre either having an affair or they're just very shy," leading the audience in splits.

Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Drama With Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Goes Viral

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Coldplay’s First Instagram Post Since Kiss Cam Controversy Flooded With Hilarious Comments

After the video featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot went viral, a post featuring vibrant glimpses from Coldplay's concert was shared on the rock band's Instagram handle. It was as if netizens were just waiting for the band to drop something related to the concert so that they could spam stuff about the viral kiss moment.

Coldplay's First Instagram Post Since Viral Kiss Cam Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Here's some of the top reactions we found. "I mean I love me some Coldplay but we can all agree why we are here?" "I never meant to cause ou trouble - by Coldplay." Saving the best one for the last - "Coldplay releases two new single that night" Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Viral Video: Coldplay Concert Clip Goes Viral As Astronomer CEO and CPO Caught in Intimate Embrace on Jumbotron, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Comments!.

Netizens Flood Coldplay’s Instagram Page With Hilarious Comments After Viral Kiss Cam Moment

The viral kisscam video from Coldplay's recent concert has sparked a wave of speculation about the nature of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's relationship. Social media users pointed out that Byron was married to Megan Kerrigan, raising concerns over workplace behaviour, public display of private actions.

