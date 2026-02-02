Reality television mogul Kim Kardashian and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton have ignited dating rumours following a private weekend retreat in the English countryside. The pair reportedly spent time together at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, marking the first time the longtime acquaintances have been linked in a romantic capacity. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reunite for Christmas with Children Amid Bitter Years-long Feud: Reports.

Kardashian, 45, reportedly travelled from Los Angeles on her private jet, touching down at Oxford Airport on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses noted a low-key arrival as she was whisked away to the Grade II-listed estate. Shortly after, Hamilton, 41, arrived via helicopter from London. The two reportedly shared a suite in the main house and utilised the club's luxury facilities under tight security.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Dating Rumours

According to reports from The Sun, the duo sought maximum privacy during their stay. Insiders claim the couple enjoyed a private dinner and a "couples' massage" at the manor’s spa, which was reportedly closed off to other guests to ensure their solitude.

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Instagram Post

While the two have moved in the same social circles for over a decade, witnesses described the atmosphere of this trip as distinctly romantic. Security personnel for both stars remained present throughout the weekend, with protection officers reportedly stationed outside their private quarters.

Discreet Departures

Despite their global profiles, the pair managed to avoid being photographed together during the getaway. Hamilton was spotted by guests using the hotel gym and walking the grounds in casual attire, while Kardashian reportedly maintained a higher level of discretion.

The two checked out on Sunday morning, departing together in the same vehicles Kardashian had arranged for her arrival. Observers noted that while they left at the same time, Kardashian used a side exit to avoid the main lobby, accompanied by a significant amount of personalised luggage.

Longstanding Friendship and Family Ties

Kardashian and Hamilton’s history dates back to 2014, when they were first pictured together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. At the time, both were with their respective long-term partners: Kardashian with her then-husband Kanye West, and Hamilton with singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Hamilton has maintained a close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years. He has been frequently seen with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, at various Grand Prix events and is known to be a close friend of her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Past Relationships

Both stars have navigated high-profile romances in the public eye. Kardashian finalised her divorce from Kanye West in 2022 and was later linked to comedian Pete Davidson. Recently, she had expressed a desire to focus on her legal studies and her four children, stating in late 2025 that she was not actively seeking a new relationship. ‘Happy 70th Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman’: Kim Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Note for Mom Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday; Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Join In With Emotional Tributes (View Posts).

Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram Post

Hamilton’s most prominent relationship was his seven-year on-off romance with Nicole Scherzinger, which ended in 2015. Since then, the Ferrari driver has been linked to several high-profile figures, including Shakira and Rihanna, though he has rarely confirmed his private associations. Neither representative for Kardashian nor Hamilton has issued an official comment regarding the nature of their weekend in the Cotswolds.

