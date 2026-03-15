Mercedes protege Kimi Antonelli has secured his first Formula 1 victory at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, delivering a commanding performance at the Shanghai International Circuit. The 19-year-old Italian, in only his second race for the Silver Arrows, led from pole position to take the chequered flag ahead of his teammate George Russell. However, much of the afternoon's attention focused on Lewis Hamilton, who finished third to claim his first-ever podium for Ferrari in a historic moment for the sport. F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest-Ever Formula One Pole-Sitter; Mercedes Teen Claims Chinese GP Pole.

Kimi Antonelli Wins His First-Ever F1 Race

The race, the second round of the 2026 season, was the first true test of the new technical regulations under race conditions. The victory confirms Antonelli’s status as a top-tier contender and justifies Mercedes’ decision to promote him from their junior ranks. Crossing the line nearly four seconds ahead of Russell, Antonelli became the first Italian to win a Grand Prix since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006.

For Lewis Hamilton, the third-place finish felt like a victory. After joining Ferrari in 2025 and enduring the first podium-less season of his illustrious career, the seven-time world champion finally stood on the rostrum in the famous scarlet red.

F1 2026 Standings

Pos Driver Team Points 1 George Russell Mercedes 51 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 48 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 34 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 33 5 Lando Norris McLaren 15 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 7 Oliver Bearman Haas 7 8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 4 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 2

F1 Constructors' Championship 2026

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes 99 2 Ferrari 67 3 McLaren 18 4 Red Bull Racing 8 5 Haas 7 6 Racing Bulls 6

Unfortunately, four-time champion Max Verstappen failed to finish his race today, having crashed out in Australia's last race. Defending champions Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri did not participate in the race due to a technical issue in the pits before the start of the China GP.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).