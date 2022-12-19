Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard Justin Edison has been active on social media despite the rapper's lawyer claiming that he went missing ahead of his scheduled testimony in Tory Lanez's shooting trial. A source close to Justin told Media Take Out on Sunday: "Justin was hired as personal security (for a very important person) and is currently in Qatar, while (the person he is protecting) is at the World Cup." 50 Cent Seemingly Compares Megan Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett, Shares Meme Featuring Fellow Rapper on Instagram (View Pic).

It's also reported that he "plans to continue with his security gig, until the VIP he's protecting is back home, safe and sound." The insider added that Justin won't likely return to the United States until Thursday, December 22, at the earliest. Unfortunately, by then, the trial will have concluded, reported aceshowbiz.com. The reports corroborated Justin's latest post on his Instagram account @justwatchprotection. In the December 2 post, the security guard revealed that he has been working for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the past few weeks. Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘I’ve Been Turned Into Some Kind of Villain’ As She Testified Against Fellow Rapper Tory Lanez Over Alleged Shooting.

Justin posted a series of photos of him working overseas, one of the snapshots saw him posing in the audience seat at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. "Closing out the year protecting clients over the next few weeks of the World Cup. Another country stamp, God is Good #blessed," he captioned the post. Interestingly, celebrity gossip account Its Onsite revealed that shortly before Meg's lawyer Alex Spiro confirmed to the press that the Houston Hottie's ex-bodyguard went missing, Justin was caught liking a friend's Instagram post.

On Saturday, Megan's lawyer Alex told The Shade Room: "We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court." He added: "The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts." Meanwhile, LAPD confirmed to TMZ they don't have a missing person case open for Justin.

Justin is one of the key witnesses as he's the person who prosecutors say Megan's ex-BFF and former assistant, Kelsey Nicole Harris, sent a text to on the night of the July shooting that read, "Help," followed by "Tory shot Meg. 911." This wasn't the first time a key witness in the July 2020 shooting case failed to testify in the trial. Earlier this month, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ryan Stogner, who's a "critical witness," has been "relieved of duty."

The trial over the shooting incident began on Monday, December 12. The trial will resume on Monday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles with testimony expected to end on Tuesday. Tory is facing three felony counts and could face up to 23 years in prison if convicted.

