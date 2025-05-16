As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning prepares to give us what may be Tom Cruise’s final outing as Ethan Hunt, it’s the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane - revisiting the past films, the jaw-dropping stunts, and that iconic Mission: Impossible theme music. But wait - did you know this famous tune once appeared in a 1973 Dharmendra film? ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Movie Review: Tom Cruise Delivers Thrills Despite Bloated Runtime, Critics Give Their Verdict!

You might be thinking, What? The first Mission: Impossible movie released in 1996, cementing Tom Cruise’s status as a global superstar. So how could its theme appear in Black Mail, a film that predates it by over two decades?

Directed by the legendary Vijay Anand, Black Mail was a thriller starring Dharmendra and Raakhee Gulzar, with Shatrughan Sinha as the main antagonist. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, remains memorable even today, featuring classics like "Mile Mile Do Badan" and "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". And in a couple of scenes, you can hear a strikingly familiar theme.

'MI' Theme Originally Came From 'Black Mail'?

So, did Mission: Impossible copy its iconic theme from Black Mail? Well, actually - no!

The Real Story Behind the 'Mission: Impossible' Theme

Not sure how many fans known this, but the Mission: Impossible films are based on a popular TV series of the same name that aired between 1966 and 1973, followed by a sequel series from 1988 to 1990. Jim Phelps, a central character in the TV show (played by Peter Graves in both iterations), also appeared in the first Mission: Impossible film - though here, he was portrayed by Jon Voight and retconned as the villain.

The movies didn't just borrow Jim Phelps and his IMF (Impossible Missions Force) from the TV series - they also retained the iconic intro music, a brilliant decision. The theme was originally composed by Argentine musician Lalo Schifrin.

'Mission: Impossible' TV Show Intro

So it looks like Black Mail errr... copied the MI TV Show theme music as background score.

Did 'Mission: Impossble' Heist Scene Copy Dharmendra's Jewel-Theft Scene From 'Jugnu?

Some Bollywood fans also claim that another Dharmendra film, Jugnu (also released in 1973), inspired the famous wire heist scene from the first Mission: Impossible movie.

'Mission: Impossible' Wire Heist Scene

'Jugnu' Heist Scene

While it’s true that the wire heist in MI wasn’t entirely original, it wasn’t lifted from Jugnu or the TV series either. The real inspiration came from the 1964 American heist film Topkapi.

'Topkapi' Heist Scene

Returning to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the franchise and a direct sequel to 2023’s Dead Reckoning, the film releases in the US on May 23, with an earlier Indian release on May 17. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this promises to be another high-octane chapter in the beloved series.

