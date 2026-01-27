Mumbai, January 27: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has taken to her social media account to express her happiness as her ‘uncle’ and Bollywood superstar Dharmendra is being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award. Sharing his picture in her social media account, Pinkie wrote, “My Heart feels elated as my Dearest Uncle Dharmendra who is part of my childhood as family is being honoured by our Govt.”

She further wrote, “Felt his warmth and love as I grew up, being the most gentle and kind human who will continue to live in my Heart. I just wish he could have witnessed this Himself – His Legacy remains deeply felt Love you Uncle. Esha Deol Expresses Delight on Dharmendra Being Conferred With Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously (See Post).

Pinkie Roshan Elated As Dharmendra Being Honoured With Padma Vibhushan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

Earlier in the day, actress Esha Deol and Dharmendra’s daughter expressed her delight as her late father is being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Wishing everyone on Republic Day, Esha took to her social media account and wrote, "Happy Republic Day Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award (folded hands emoji) (sic)." Padma Awards 2026: ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood and Legendary Star Dharmendra Honoured With Padma Vibhushan.

The actress also uploaded a picture of herself posing with half-brother Sunny Deol and sister Ahana Deol, and urged everyone to watch his recently released"Border 2" with their family and friends. Congratulating Sunny and the rest of the team, Esha went on to write, "Watch Border 2 with your family and friends We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best (flexed bicep emoji) Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute."

Prior to this, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini, also known as Dharmendra's wife, had also also thanked the Government of India for conferring the Padma Vibhushan award on her late husband. Taking to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, she wrote, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award”. On Sunday, it was announced that Dharmendra is being posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, along with Satish Shah, who will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri.

Apart from these two, some other members from the industry, who have received the Padma Awards, are Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who will also be awarded Padma Bhushan, and actor R Madhavan, who will be receiving Padma Shri. Both Dharmendra and Satish Shah left for heavenly abodes in 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Pinkie Roshan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).