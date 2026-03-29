The Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo recently made a playful remark at actor Timothee Chalamet's claims of nobody caring about opera and ballet. The actor took to Instagram, and shared a promotional clip for Pizza Movie, which sees college roommates Jack and Montgomery take a hallucinogenic drug, and they have to reach their pizza, delivered by drone, to reverse its effects, reports Female First UK.

Gaten Matarazzo Announces ‘Pizza Movie’ Streaming Release

Gaten, 23, said, "Pizza Movie is an American film that comes out on April 3, 2026”. As the frame widened to reveal more of the background, his co-actor, Sean Giambrone, 26, popped up standing next to him. He said, "It’s on Hulu, streaming. It’s not in the theatres, we wanted it to be in the theatres, but they said, 'No’”. As per Female First UK, the duo then revved up the buzz for ‘Pizza Movie’ as they cheered, before Gaten screamed and Sean said, "Streaming”.

‘Pizza Movie’ Promo Parodies Timothée Chalamet’s Viral Video

Now, the camera shot panned back enough to reveal that the film's lead stars were standing on a park picnic table. It mimicked a video that Timothee, 30, posted to Instagram in December 2025 to promote ‘Marty Supreme’, a 1950s-set ping-pong drama loosely based on the real-life table tennis great Marty Reisman's journey to becoming a champion. Timothee, who plays Marty Mauser, was outside when he said, "’Marty Supreme’ is an American film that comes out on Christmas Day 2025”. As the frame zoomed out, Timothee cheered and yelled, the iconic Las Vegas skyline appeared, including The High Roller ferris wheel, and it was revealed he was standing on top of the Sphere, an immersive music and entertainment arena.

‘Pizza Movie’ Promo Jokes About Timothée Chalamet’s Opera Comment

The Sphere's LED billboard projected "Marty Supreme Dream Big". At the end of Sean and Gaten's version, the latter made the playful dig about Timothee's controversial comment that "no one cares" about opera and ballet. As the Pizza Movie graphic burst onto the screen, Gaten said, "By the way, we wanted to be clear, we love the ballet and the opera”. Sean quipped, "I don't”. Gaten said, "Why would you say that?". In a resurfaced clip from his live conversation with ‘Interstellar’ co-star Matthew McConaughey for ‘Variety’, Timothee insisted that "no one cares" about the art forms of opera or ballet.

Timothée Chalamet’s Opera Remark Sparks Debate

He said, "I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, 'Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore’. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there … I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason”. Soon after, legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli invited Timothee to one of his concerts to help him understand the appeal of opera.

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