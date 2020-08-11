The Office star Rainn Wilson has announced the death of his father, painter Robert Wilson. He was 78. Robert Wilson died Monday after complications from heart surgery. Rainn Wilson took to Instagram to share the news. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I wanted to let you all know that my father passed away last week at age 78. His name was Robert Wilson and he was a painter and writer," the actor wrote as he shared a slideshow of his father's final painting entitled "heart". Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘The Natural’ Actor, Dies at 85

"He knew his heart was failing him after all, and yet he brought it to life with tremendous delicacy and vibrancy," he added. The Emmy-nominated actor, best known for playing the role of Dwight Schrute on the popular NBC sitcom "The Office", said Robert Wilson principally raised him after his divorce from his mother, actor-yoga teacher Shay Cooper. "My dad and I had an incredible bond on many levels. Alan Parker, Acclaimed British Director, Dies at 76

When my parents got a divorce when I was two, he fought to keep me... over the years, he taught me a love of art, music, spirituality and storytelling. "I would not have been an actor without his support, guidance and inspiration. Wherever he went, people adored him," he added. Rainn Wilson said his father brought humour, life, love, positivity and creativity to every room he entered.

"He was a Baha'i for the past 57 years and his devotion and service to his Faith was exemplary (sic)," he said. "I will miss you every day, papa," he added.