South Korean actor Woo Chang Soo has passed away at the age of 51. Reports confirmed on Monday that the performer died on January 16 following a long-term battle with an undisclosed chronic illness. A private funeral was held by his family, with the burial taking place at the Seoul Municipal Crematorium. The news has drawn significant attention to the actor’s final public reflections, which many are now viewing as a testament to his resilience. Siu Lung Leung, Hong Kong Actor Best Known for His Role in ‘Kung Fu Hustle’, Dies at 77.

Woo Chang Soo’s Last Social Media Post

Following the news of his death, Woo’s last social media post from December 29, 2025, has resurfaced. In the post, the actor spoke candidly about the physical toll of his medical treatment and his internal struggle to maintain his dignity while ill.

"I agonised countless times about whether to shave my head today," Woo wrote. He shared that after consulting with his younger sister, he decided on a shorter trim instead. He ended the message with a note of self-encouragement: "I really need to take good care of myself. Chang-su, pull yourself together." Fans and colleagues have pointed to this post as evidence of his brave spirit during his final weeks.

Woo Chang Soo’s Last Instagram Post Before His Demise

About Woo Chang Soo

Woo Chang-soo was a prominent figure in the South Korean theatre community, known for his versatility as an actor, director, and producer. He was a mainstay in the musical theatre world, with notable roles in productions such as Welcome to My World, Face Off, and Blue Spring.

In addition to his performance career, Woo was a dedicated educator. He served as a professor at Seoul Hoseo Arts & Practical College, teaching in the Model Acting Arts Department. He also held leadership roles as the representative of the theatre group Shinsegae and the artistic director of the theatre company Whistle.

Tributes from Colleagues

The acting community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a man many described as a "passionate mentor." Actress Choi Ga-in, a close colleague, shared her grief publicly, writing, "I still can't believe it. You lived a beautiful life. Rest in peace." BTS World Tour: All You Need To Know About K-Pop Supergroup’s 2026–2027 Concerts; India Missing From Lineup.

Woo first shared news of his health struggles in April 2023. Despite the gravity of his diagnosis, he remained active in the arts community as long as his health permitted, frequently expressing his desire to return to the stage.

