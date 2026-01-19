Popular Hong Kong actor and famed martial artiste Bruce Leung, aka Si Lung Leung, best known for his portrayal as The Beast in Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle, died at the age of 77. According to reports, he passed away on January 14, 2026, due to unspecified causes. The news of his passing was confirmed through a farewell message shared on his Douyin account. "I've gone to a very very faraway place to make a film. Please forgive me for leaving without saying godbye. Just think of me having gone to a very distant place", he wrote in the note, as quoted by news outlet CNA. As per reports, his funeral service is scheduled for January 26 in Shenzhen's Longgang district in China. Ahn Sung Ki, Legendary South Korean Actor, Dies at 74 After Cancer Battle.

‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Actor Si Lung Leung Aka Bruce Leung No More

Famed Hong Kong martial artist and actor Bruce Leung, also known as Leung Siu-lung, has died at the age of 77. Leung was known for films such as The Dragon Lives Again, Magnificent Bodyguards, and his 2004 comeback in Kung Fu Hustle. pic.twitter.com/2d5hUEybxZ — BFM News (@NewsBFM) January 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

