Leap Year Birthdays: Janvi Chheda, Jessie Usher and Other Celebs Who Are 'Leaplings!'

Janvi Chheda, Jessie Usher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2020 is not just the new decade but also a leap year, which comes after every four years. This year, we will get to the rare date of February 29. People born on this date are also called as "leapling", a "leaper", or a "leap-year baby". Did you know that many celebrities from the entertainment world who turned out to be these touted-to-be 'lucky' babies? Here is the list of celebs who have their birthdays on 29 February, that is, after every four years.

Janvi Chheda- The Indian actress was born in a leap year in 1984. She is most probably known for her role in CID as Inspector Shreya. She was also a part of TV serials like Chhoona Hai Aasman, Maayka, Dhoop Mein Thandi Chaav...Maa, Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi, Balika Vadhu, Adaalat etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on May 28, 2016 at 10:25am PDT

Jessie T Usher- The American rapper was born on February 29, 1992. He is also known for television series, Survivor's Remorse, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Boys to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie T Usher Jr (@jessietusher) on Sep 7, 2019 at 6:42pm PDT

Dennis Farina- The American actor was born in 1944 and passed way in 2013 aged 69. He was known for his roles in Midnight Run Get Shorty, Law & Order amongst other known ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee in movies (@coffee_in_movies) on Feb 23, 2020 at 9:54pm PST

Dinah Shore- Born as Fannye Rose Shore, the actress-singer was born in 1916 and died in 1994. She was known to be one of the top female playback singers back in 40s. She was put on number 16 in 'top 50 television stars of all time' list by TV Guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinah Shore (@missdinahshore) on Oct 10, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

Antonio Sabàto Jr- He is an Italian-American model-actor turned politician born in 1972. He soap opera General Hospital. He was also a part of NBC competition Celebrity Circus, ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap amongst other reality shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Sabato Jr. 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@antoniosabatojr) on Dec 26, 2014 at 11:21pm PST

These were some of the known names in the field of entertainment who can be called as the 'leapers.' Do you know any celeb that falls into the 'leap year baby' category? Comment down below!