Manjari Fadnnis Breaks Down on Camera After Community Dog Mikey Is Allegedly Beaten to Death (Watch Video)

Mumbai, June 9: Actress Manjari Fadnnis seems to be majorly heartbroken and shattered after a community dog named Mikey, whom she and other residents had cared for over seven years, was allegedly beaten to death in a shocking act of cruelty. Sharing a tearful video on her social media account, Manjari recounted the horrifying sequence of events and revealed that Mikey, her long-haired community dog who had been living in the society since 2019-20 after being abandoned by his family, had suddenly gone missing.

She informed how the residents had launched an extensive search operation, and had even putt up posters and questioned security guards and staff in an attempt to locate him. In the emotional video, Manjari said, "We had a dog called Mikey. He was abandoned by his family and he's been a part of our society since 2019 or 20. He was a really sweet dog. He went missing. We were all worried and we all tried to find where he is. We made posters, we put them everywhere. We've been trying to search for him incessantly." ‘Meri Jung’ Completes 39 Years: Meenakshi Seshadri and Manjari Fadnis Recreate Classic ‘Jeet Jayenge Hum’ With a Fresh Twist (Watch Video).

The actress further stated that a person later allegedly confessed that Mikey had been attacked while he was sleeping near a basement area of the residential complex. "He was sleeping quietly near one of our building basement areas and he was hit. He was hit with some big stick or iron rod or whatever. He was hit on his head and he got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area between B1 and B2 and they hit him more. They hit him more till he was bleeding from his mouth," she alleged in the video.

Manjari further claimed that the injured dog was then placed inside a sack and thrown into a creek area behind the building. "In a half-dead state, they just put him inside a goni and they threw him off into this khadi area behind. We're trying to search for his body right now," she said. Expressing her anguish, the actress questioned the safety of community animals and appealed for justice.

"Supreme Court, you have given criminal minds like this. They feel safe to go illegal route and just eliminate dogs they don't like. Community dogs who are harmless, community dogs which are loved and taken care of. We used to take him home, give him a bath, groom him, detangle his hair and he was such a happy boy. He would come out from his bath and he would have zoomies around the house and run and run and run. He's gone," she said while breaking down.

Manjari Fadnnis Mourns Death of Community Dog Mikey in Emotional Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis 🇮🇳 (@manjarifadnis)

Manjari has always been a passionate animal lover, and her social media posts speak volumes about the same. On the professional front, Manjari rose to fame with 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na', starring alongside Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. She has also featured in films such as 'Grand Masti', 'Warning', 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Hotel Milan' and several projects across Hindi and regional cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).