Mumbai, May 2: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic role as 'Shaktimaan', slammed China’s recent statement regarding its support for Pakistan. Taking to social media, the actor posted a photo featuring Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping and called out what he believes to be 'blatant hypocrisy.' On Friday, Mukesh took to Instagram and shared a photo of Shehbaz Sharif and Xi Jinping and captioned it, “WHAT A JOKE! China claims it will support Pakistan. China spreading disturbance in South Asia says: China will always support Pakistan for peace and stability in South Asia. Could there be a bigger joke than this?.”

On April 27, China expressed its support for Pakistan, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty and security concerns. Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged both New Delhi and Islamabad to show restraint following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Wang's remarks came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. The attack was claimed by the Resistance Front, a group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Shah Rukh Khan Expresses ‘Sadness and Anger’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack in Kashmir, Says ‘May We as a Nation, Stand United’ (View Post).

Mukesh Khanna Slams China

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna had previously questioned the unity within the Hindu community. He expressed concerns about whether Hindus were truly united, despite sharing a common cultural and religious heritage. In his recent appearance on Shardul Pandit’s podcast, Mukesh highlighted the need for unity within the community, particularly during challenging times.

“If you are not part of our religion, that’s enough; we don’t say anything more. One weakness of our religion is something we are suffering from. Our numbers are decreasing. Even after reaching 80 crores, we have 80 divisions. If you just whistle, all Muslims in the world come together. But if you shout in the Hindu community, they ask, ‘What do you want?”. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Darshan Kumaar ‘Shaken’ Over Incident, Says ‘Depicted This Pain in ’The Kashmir Files’, Seeing It Happen Again Is Heartbreaking’.

The actor voiced his disappointment over how Hindus often struggle to come together during times of crisis, contrasting this with the unity displayed by other communities. “They don’t help, and they won’t because they say, ‘I’m Jain,’ ‘I’m Buddhist,’ ‘I’m Sikh,’ or ‘I’m Marwari.’ Someone needs to make them understand that first and foremost, they are Hindu. Someone needs to make them understand that first and foremost, they are Hindu,” explained Mukesh Khanna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).