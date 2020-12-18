Justin Timberlake stars in the upcoming drama, Palmer. The actor stars as the titular character, who is recently out of the prison. He is the epitome of masculinity. Then, an 8-year-old boy, Sam, enters his life. The boy likes to play with dolls more than with a baseball bat - something that Palmer takes some time to understand. When the boy decides to dress up as a fairy from his favourite TV show, Palmer reminds him that there are no boys in the show. Sam tells Palmer that he'd be the first one in that case. Being Transgender No Longer Considered a Mental Illness, WHO Renames ‘Gender Identity Disorder’ As ‘Gender Incongruence’.

Sam and Palmer are not related but circumstances bring them together. They bond like a family, but, of course, the world wants to separate them. While Palmer is reminded that 'there's something wrong' with Sam, everyone in the small town fears for the kid's safety in the custody of the ex-convict. It is a journey for both the characters. A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Jim Parsons and Claire Danes are Adorable in This Heart-Tugging Tale.

Watch The Trailer For Palmer Here:

It seems by the end of it, Sam and Palmer are having their little tea parties. Palmer is directed by Fisher Stevens. The official synopsis reads, "After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family."

