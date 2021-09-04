Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre might have bagged mixed reviews and reactions from cinegoers, the superstar has impressed one and all with his towering screen presence and his unmatched style. The 78 year old was flown to Poland and the makers were really surprised to witness Bachchan's youthful zest and incredible passion for his craft. In his exclusive conversation with LatestLY, director of Chehre Rumy Jafry recounted how late actor Rishi Kapoor had called him up to express his shock.

"After knowing that Amitabh Bachchan was going to fly to Poland for Chehre, Rishi Kapoor gave me a call to warn me. Have you gone absolutely mad to take Amitabh Bachchan to shoot for your film in Poland? were Kapoor's exact words? First of all, we had planned to go to Poland that too during the winters when the snowfall is the harshest in the world, and it can get as cold as it can possibly get. Temperature is anywhere between minus 5 to minus 20 degrees celsius. Rishi sir thought I had gone nuts to take the risk," narrates Jafry. READ ALSO: KBC 13: On Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag Special Episode, Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Singing National Anthem Before India-Pak WC Match

"Mr Bachcahn had no qualms whatsoever about the endeavor. He is the most professional actor I have ever seen and worked with. He expressed his desire to work on Chehre and was willing to walk an extra mile even if the cold was biting and bone-chilling in Poland. That's why Big B is what he is, with his craft and with his stature. He is unbelievable!" added Jafry. ALSO READ: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Set to Return With the New Season of Sony TV's Quiz Show, Registration to Begin From May 10 (Watch Promo)

Ask Jafry if he feels any pressure or a challenge of sorts to direct the megastar, and the filmmaker gives a straight answer. "Amitabh Bachchan doesn't carry his superstardom on the sets. It would be impossible to work with him--such his aura and the legacy and the god-like-status he has in this country--if he carries all that with him on a movie set. We all would just freeze and would feel incapacitated to even move. On the contrary, he is the most easy-going person, so humble and always eager to learn more every single day." concludes Jafry.

