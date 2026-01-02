The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 welcomed the team of Ikkis. Director Sriram Raghavan and actors Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia appeared on the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. As Agastya and Simar took their seats, a light moment followed when Agastya adjusted Simar’s pallu, prompting Bachchan to joke, "Zindagi mein humne aapko ye pehli baar karte hue dekha hai". ‘KBC 17’ Finale Episode: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Sings Non-Stop for 32 Minutes on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’, Marks End of 2025 Season of Popular Quiz Show.

Agastya Nanda's 'Parent-Teacher Meeting' Moment

Agastya Nanda's Fun 'KBC 17' Moment

Agastya summed up his nerves by telling Raghavan that being on the show felt like a “parents-teacher meeting.” “Ye sirf mere naana nahi hain, ye host bhi hain, aur aap director hain. Ab dono yahin baith ke sawal puchenge,” he said, adding it would be the toughest situation for him. Simar also shared a backstage anecdote, claiming Agastya tried to scare her by saying she would have to “maintain decorum” in front of Bachchan. The host laughed it off and asked her to relax and be herself. The game began with the INR 5,000 question asking for a synonym of “Bahaduri,” to which the team chose “Shaurya.” During the conversation, Raghavan revealed he finalised Agastya after seeing him in his office, saying the young actor reminded him of Bachchan from Saat Hindustani.

Amitabh Bachchan on Agastya's Acting Journey

When asked about his reaction to Agastya choosing acting, Bachchan recalled knowing early on that his grandson would not join the family business. “He wrote a scene, acted in it and shot it himself. Once he decides on a path, he follows it wholeheartedly,” Bachchan said. Agastya added that a simple line from his grandfather about focusing on craft to connect with audiences changed his life, prompting Bachchan to quip, “Beta ghar chalo, bataunga tumko". Kumar Mangalam Birla in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Show: Billionaire Industrialist Makes KBC Debut With Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video)

Agastya's 'Naana vs Naani' Moment

Agastya also shared that Bachchan is far more serious at home than on the KBC set. A tricky audience question asked him to choose between his ‘naana’ and ‘naani.’ After hesitation and insistence from Bachchan, Agastya said, “For today, naana,” later clarifying he loves both equally. The episode ended on a warm note with a surprise appearance by Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, joining Agastya on stage.

