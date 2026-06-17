Santy Sharma To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 20’? 4 Viral Moments That Made Rapper a Social Media Sensation

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for Bigg Boss 20, India's most talked-about reality show, and one name persistently circulating in the rumour mill is that of rapper Santy Sharma. The 29-year-old artist, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, has made headlines recently not just for his music, but also for his fiery opinions that have repeatedly set social media ablaze. With reports suggesting that host Salman Khan is set to begin shooting for the milestone season by September 21, 2026, the potential entry of such a dynamic personality promises high-voltage drama and debate. ‘Bigg Boss 20’: Rapper Santy Sharma To Join Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Santy Sharma and the 'Bigg Boss 20' Buzz

While an official announcement from the makers of 'Bigg Boss 20' is still awaited, speculation surrounding the contestant lineup has already generated significant buzz. Santy Sharma's name has emerged as a frontrunner among several popular influencers and television stars rumoured to be entering the iconic house. Hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Sharma has carved a niche for himself as a rapper, singer-songwriter, and lyricist since his musical journey began around 2014.

His unique identity as one of the early hip-hop artists from the region, coupled with his strong online presence and vocal expressions, makes him a compelling candidate for the reality show. Other names linked to the season include Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora, and Uorfi Javed.

Instagram Post of Santy Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

1. The ‘Tateeree’ Row

In March 2026, Santy Sharma found himself in the thick of a major controversy when he publicly defended rapper Badshah amidst the backlash surrounding his Haryanvi song, "Tateeree." Released on March 1, 2026, the track drew severe criticism for its allegedly vulgar lyrics and a music video that depicted girls in school uniforms, accused of objectifying women and minors. A complaint was reportedly filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula, Haryana, leading to an FIR.

Badshah later apologised and removed the song. However, Santy Sharma stepped forward to argue that Badshah was being "judged without understanding" the complexities and context of hip-hop culture in India, an intervention that garnered significant online attention.

2. Santy Sharmas Comments on Khushi Mukherjee

Just days before the "Tateeree" row, in early March 2026, Santy Sharma ignited a firestorm with his controversial remarks regarding actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee. He reposted a paparazzi video of Mukherjee and commented on her outfit and social media content, stating he urged for "decent and good for society" content, citing the presence of children on social media. This statement led to widespread accusations of victim-blaming and promoting regressive views. Sharma subsequently disabled comments on his post.

3. Santy Sharma on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)

In May 2026, Santy Sharma once again went viral for his outspoken stance on the trending "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP) movement. Taking to Instagram, Sharma dismissed the CJP as "internet drama" rather than a serious movement. He criticised the blind following of online trends without proper research into the individuals behind them, highlighting alleged links between CJP's founder and past anti-India sentiments.

Sharma also raised concerns about digital manipulation and foreign-linked narratives impacting Indian discourse. His candid remarks sparked a significant debate across social media platforms, with divided reactions from users. Rapper Santy Sharma Likens Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Movement to Pest Infestation, Says ‘India Needs a Spray Soon’ (View Post).

4. Santy Sharma on ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Controversy

February 2026 saw Santy Sharma wade into another major controversy, this time critiquing the title of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming Netflix film, Ghooskhor Pandat. Sharma, who identifies as a Brahmin, called the title disrespectful and offensive, particularly the combination of "Ghooskhor" (bribe-taker) with "Pandat," arguing it hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin and Pandit community. His intervention added to a growing chorus of protests that saw FIRs filed against the filmmakers, legal complaints, and the removal of promotional material by Netflix, following government directives. Who Is Santy Sharma? All About Singer-Rapper Who Questioned ‘Ghooshkhor Pandat’ Makers Over Its ‘Disrespectful’ Title.

Beyond controversies, Santy Sharma's career also hit a significant viral moment in 2025 with his Bollywood debut. He contributed a rap number to the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5. This mainstream opportunity brought him considerable visibility and helped establish him as a household name beyond the independent hip-hop scene. The film's release in June 2025 marked a major career boost, generating widespread discussion and attention for the rapper and his evolving musical journey.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).