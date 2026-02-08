Indian singer and rapper Santy Sharma has voiced strong opposition against the makers of the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, joining a growing chorus of critics who claim the title is derogatory toward a specific community. Sharma, known for his presence in the independent music scene, argues that the provocative naming choice serves as a form of "negative branding" that could incite social disharmony. ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Controversy: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Says Centre Directed Netflix to Remove Title, Promo of Manoj Bajpayee-Neeraj Pandey Film.

The controversy surrounds the literal translation of the title, which implies corruption within the Brahmin community. While the filmmakers have yet to issue a formal response regarding a potential name change, Sharma’s public stance has brought renewed attention to the debate over creative freedom versus communal sensitivity in Indian cinema.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is a multifaceted independent artist hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He has carved out a niche in the music industry as a rapper, singer, and songwriter, often blending contemporary hip-hop with relatable lyrical themes.

Rapper Santy Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

Beyond his vocal performances, Sharma is a self-taught entrepreneur who manages his own digital marketing ventures and music production. He first gained significant traction through social media platforms and YouTube, where his tracks like "Pyaar Nahi Karoge" and "Koshish" earned him a dedicated following. Known for his "hustle-centric" persona, Sharma frequently advocates for the rights and representation of independent creators.

What Did Santy Sharma Say About ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’?

In a series of statements shared on his Instagram handle, Santy Sharma articulated his opposition to the film's title by emphasising his personal and cultural identity.

He stated that as a Brahmin by birth and a "Pandit by karma," he found the representation both offensive and unnecessary. Sharma argued that while filmmakers have a wide array of neutral titles to choose from, the decision to select one that specifically targets a community appeared to be a deliberate attempt to create controversy.

Santy Sharma Slams ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Makers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Santy Sharma (@teamsantysharma)

The rapper further expanded on the potential social consequences of such branding, noting that in the current social climate, targeting specific groups has become a worrying trend that risks creating deep divisions. He maintained that artistic "creativity does not come at the cost of dignity and respect." ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’: Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Title Controversy, Says Film Is ‘Not About Any Community’ (See Post).

The controversy remains unresolved as the public waits to see if the filmmakers will address Sharma’s calls for a title change.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Santya Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).