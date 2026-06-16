‘Bigg Boss 20’: Rapper Santy Sharma To Join Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know

As the excitement builds for the milestone 20th season of India's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, reports are rife that independent rapper Santy Sharma is a strong contender to enter the iconic house. The show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is officially slated to premiere on Monday, September 21, 2026. ‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan To Return As Host of Popular Reality Show; Shooting To Commence From This Date.

Santy Sharma to Enter ‘Bigg Boss 20’ House?

Born Ganesh Sharma on September 9, 1996, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Santy Sharma, aged 30, has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in the 'Bigg Boss 20' rumour mill. Multiple entertainment pages and social media communities have been circulating alleged contestant lists featuring his name, leading to widespread speculation about his potential participation.

Santy Sharma has built a significant following as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and music producer, known for tracks like “Suni Suni Sadko”, “Udaan” and “Koshish Meri”. He also lent his voice to an anthem track in Sajid Nadiadwala's 2025 film, Housefull 5. His recent surge in media visibility, including publicly criticising the viral 'Cockroach Janta Party' movement and defending rapper Badshah during the "Tateeree" song controversy, has further fueled these rumours. Observers believe his outspoken personality and strong public image align well with the show's format.

Instagram Post of Santy Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

However, it is crucial to note that no official confirmation regarding Santy Sharma's participation has been made by either the rapper or the makers of Bigg Boss 20.

Rumoured Participants of ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Beyond Santy Sharma, several other prominent personalities from television and the digital space are being widely discussed as potential housemates for 'Bigg Boss 20'. The casting team is reportedly looking beyond traditional TV celebrities to include digital and OTT talents, aiming to attract a younger audience.

The upcoming lineup features an exciting mix of prominent digital creators, influencers, and television personalities, alongside heavily rumoured former contestants. The influencer contingent is packed with massive star power, including Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Anwez Darbar, Uorfi Javed, and Tushar Karwar (Gullu).

Adding to the drama are established television figures like Ridhima Gupta (Redheema), Bhagirath Bhatt, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel, and Bhavya Singh. Furthermore, speculation is rife about a thrilling "old versus new" format, which could see the dramatic return of iconic past housemates such as Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Paras Chhabra to shake up the dynamics.

As with Santy Sharma, none of these names has been officially confirmed by Colors TV or the show's producers.

‘Bigg Boss 20’Production Details

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on Monday, September 21, 2026, on Colors TV and will be available for 24-hour live streaming on JioCinema in India. International audiences in regions like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia will also have access to the nightly episodes through premium streaming extensions and partnered South Asian satellite feeds.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is confirmed to return as the host for the upcoming season, marking another stint for the actor who has become synonymous with the franchise. Sources indicate that Khan is meticulously managing his schedule, balancing his hosting duties with a major portion of filming for his upcoming untitled action-thriller, directed by Vamsi Paidipally and co-starring Nayanthara, which is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and slated for an Eid 2027 theatrical release. Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Criticises Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Movement, Warns Against Online Propaganda and Digital Manipulation.

The show is produced by Endemol Shine India, part of the Banijay Group. The production house is reportedly planning a fresh mix of contestants and is keeping details about the format, theme, and major twists under wraps until closer to the launch date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).