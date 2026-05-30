Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away in Chennai at 85; Political Leaders Offer Condolences to Tamil Actor

Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani passed away in Chennai today. The mother of prominent Tamil film actor and professional racer was 85 years old. Reports indicate that she had been suffering from age-related health complications for some time prior to her death.

This loss comes three years after the death of Ajith Kumar’s father, P Subramaniam, who also passed away at the age of 85 in March 2023. While the actor and his representatives have yet to issue a formal statement, trade analysts and local media outlets have confirmed the news. Ajith Kumar, who is currently reported to be in Dubai, is expected to travel back to Chennai to perform the final rites at his residence in Palavakkam. Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai.

Kamal Hassan Deeply Saddened by Death of Ajith Kumar's Mother

சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன். அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026

Ajith Kumar's Mother Dies: Political and Industry Leaders Express Condolences

The news of Mohini Mani's passing has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from across the Tamil film industry and the political spectrum. Kamal Haasan was among the first to express his grief on social media, offering heartfelt condolences to the actor and his family during this period of personal loss.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared a poignant message, acknowledging the close bond between the actor and his mother. He expressed his deepest sympathies, stating that he hoped the cherished memories shared with her would provide the family with strength. Additionally, BJP leader K Annamalai conveyed his sorrow, extending his prayers and condolences to the grieving family.

Mohini Mani's Legacy and Professional Background

Mohini Mani, who was of Kolkata-origin, was widely respected within the close-knit family circle surrounding the actor. Her passing marks a significant moment of grief for the family, coming shortly after the loss of the actor’s father. Ajith Kumar has maintained a private personal life, though he has frequently spoken of the support his parents provided throughout his transition from a professional racer to one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. TV Star Couple Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee Open Up About Multiple Miscarriages, Say ‘Doctors Gave Up’.

Professionally, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the 2025 releases Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Outside of his film career, he has been actively involved in global professional car racing through his venture, Ajith Kumar Racing. Public activities and professional commitments for the actor are currently suspended as he prepares to return for his mother’s last rites.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).