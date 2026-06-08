Amid Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Trolling, Sanjay Gupta Blames Social Media for ‘Destroying Actors’ Careers’ (View Post)

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has ignited a fresh debate on the pervasive impact of social media, asserting that the digital landscape is actively sabotaging the careers of nascent actors. His remarks, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on June 7, 2026, come in the wake of significant online trolling directed at actress Janhvi Kapoor for her performance in the recently released Telugu-language sports drama, Peddi. Did Janhvi Kapoor LIKE Instagram Post Calling ‘Peddi’ the ‘Most Expensive Disrespect to an Actress’ in Indian Cinema? Here’s What We Know.

In his tweet, Gupta, without explicitly naming Kapoor, lamented the "ruthless & unforgiving world" that actors are navigating, where the audience assumes the roles of "judge, jury and algorithm." He urged actors to exercise extreme caution in their career choices, acknowledging the immense pressure and scrutiny they face from online platforms. This isn't Gupta's first foray into industry criticism, having recently questioned the Federation of West India Cine Employees (FWICE) over a proposed ban on Ranveer Singh regarding Don 3 disputes.

What Sanjay Gupta Said About Actors and Social Media

Taking to his X handle, Sanjay Gupta penned a poignant observation about the current state of the entertainment industry and the debilitating effect of social media. "Social Media is literally destroying careers of actors that have hardly taken off. They are facing a ruthless & unforgiving world. They need to realise just how very careful they need to be with their choices. The audience is judge, jury and algorithm," he wrote. This statement resonated with many, underscoring the volatile nature of public opinion shaped by digital platforms, especially in the context of recent controversies.

Sanjay Gupta on Social Media’s Impact on Acting Careers

Social Media is literally destroying careers of actors that have hardly taken off. They are facing a ruthless & unforgiving world. They need to realise just how very careful they need to be with their choices. The audience is judge, jury and algorithm. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 7, 2026

Janhvi Kapoor Faces Online Backlash for 'Peddi' Role

Janhvi Kapoor has found herself at the centre of a social media storm following the June 4, 2026, theatrical release of Peddi. The actress has been subjected to extensive trolling and criticism for what many online users have described as an "overly sexualized portrayal" and "sensitive depiction" in the film.

Specific scenes depicting her character being objectified, including derogatory comments about her appearance and a forced kiss against her objections, have drawn considerable outrage, leading to calls for greater accountability from the filmmakers regarding female representation. In response to the growing backlash, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has publicly apologised for the missteps in the portrayal and announced that changes will be made to the concerned portions of the film.

More About 'Peddi' and its Box Office Journey

Peddi is a highly anticipated Telugu-language sports action drama that marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration as a romantic lead with Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, premiered worldwide on June 4, 2026, in various formats including standard, IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema, after facing several production delays. 'Peddi': Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor Objectification Row, Promises Changes in Film.

Initial box office reports for Peddi indicated a robust performance, with the film collecting INR 51 crore net on its opening day across all languages in India. Early reports indicate a strong performance, with Peddi scoring big on its fourth day, Sunday, collecting INR 31.90 crore net. The film is expected to achieve Janhvi Kapoor's second-highest opening in her career, after Devara, which raked in INR 82.50 crore net on its opening day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).