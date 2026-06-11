Film Distributor Tirupur Subramaniam Slams RJ Balaji Despite ‘Karuppu’ Box Office Success – Here’s Why

The resounding success of Suriya's latest fantasy action drama, Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, has been overshadowed by sharp criticism from veteran film distributor Tirupur Subramaniam. Despite the film's staggering box office performance, Subramaniam has taken aim at Balaji's conduct during the movie's pre-release challenges. OTT Releases of the Week on Netflix and Prime Video: ‘Bhooth Bangla’, ‘Michael’, ‘Karuppu’, ‘Raakh’, ‘Sweet Magnolias: Season 5’ and More.

Tirupur Subramaniam Criticises ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji

Speaking to Sri Sakthi Cinemas, of which he is chairman, Tirupur Subramaniam expressed his dismay over the substantial delays Karuppu faced before its eventual release. The film, initially slated for Deepavali 2025, finally hit screens on May 15, 2026, eight months later than planned.

Subramaniam specifically criticised RJ Balaji's emotional video, released after the initial delay, in which the director was seen apologising to fans and breaking down in tears. “The director should have come and faced it along with us, but instead, he chose to go to his car and record himself crying,” Subramaniam stated, highlighting the difficulties distributors faced two days before the film's release.

He further lamented that directors often exceed initial budgets, noting, “If they quote INR 30-40 crore as the budget, then exceeding it up to Rs 45 crore is fine, but when it goes to Rs 80 crore, then what can one do? It puts producers and financiers at a risk,”.

The distributor also lauded Suriya's pivotal role in ensuring the film's release, saying, “The director is raising his collar now, flaunting that the film is a hit, but only Suriya came forward to help the film hit screens,”. Suriya reportedly extended financial support to the team, a gesture that allowed 'Karuppu' to overcome its financial hurdles.

‘Karuppu’ Box Office Phenomenon Amidst Controversy

Despite the pre-release drama and ongoing debates, Karuppu has emerged as a monumental success. The film, starring Suriya as the titular guardian deity Vettai Karuppu (who takes human form as a lawyer), alongside Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada, has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. This makes 'Karuppu' the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 and a significant career revival for Suriya, whose previous films had faced a challenging box office run.

The film’s success has also brought renewed attention to RJ Balaji's previous revelation that Karuppu was initially penned for actor-turned-politician Vijay as his potential final film before his political entry. This revelation, reiterated by Balaji in an interview with THR India and later in an X post after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, where he referred to Vijay as “the man who started it all for #Karuppu,” sparked considerable debate and drew criticism from a segment of Suriya's fanbase. Suriya Says THIS in Cryptic Note As ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji and Editor R Kalaivanan Face Social Media Backlash.

Actor Suriya subsequently shared a cryptic note on social media, urging to “Lead with love. Stay kind. Stay generous,” which many interpreted as a call for calm amidst the swirling controversy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).