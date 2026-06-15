‘It’s Misleading’: Raghava Lawrence Issues Clarification Over Recent ‘Dog’ Analogy After Backlash (View Post)

Popular actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has issued a detailed clarification following widespread criticism over an analogy involving street dogs, which many interpreted as him comparing the public to canines. The swift response on Sunday, June 14, comes at a crucial time as Lawrence continues to drop strong hints about his entry into active politics. Raghava Lawrence Pledges INR 1 Lakh To Elderly Couple Selling Sweets on Trains; Seeks Help To Locate Them (View Post).

Taking to social media and addressing reporters, Raghava Lawrence firmly stated that his remarks were misconstrued and that he would never disrespect his fans or the public, whom he holds in high regard, equating them to his own mother. "I have always said that my fans and the people are equal to my mother. Some are spreading false news that I referred to people as dogs, which is completely untrue and misleading," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further explained that his comments were solely aimed at explaining the process of adjusting to a new environment and not about people. "All I meant was that when we move into a new house, it takes time to understand the surroundings and even the dogs in the area, their habits, and what they like to eat. I was only talking about understanding a new environment takes time to get used to and did not refer to people anywhere," he elaborated, urging the public to watch the full video of his interaction to understand the complete context.

Check out Ragahava Lawreces Clarification Here

Hi everyone, I would like to clarify a misunderstanding regarding my recent press meeting. I have always said that my fans and the people are equal to my mother. Some are spreading false news that I referred to people as dogs, which is completely untrue and misleading. All I… pic.twitter.com/576GhWsI61 — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 14, 2026

The Controversial ‘Street Dog’ Analogy

The controversy erupted during a recent press interaction where Raghava Lawrence was questioned about the performance of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. While praising the government's administration, Lawrence acknowledged that some issues persisted as the party was relatively new to governance.

To illustrate his point about the time needed for a new setup to settle in and for people to get accustomed to it, he used a household comparison that quickly drew ire. He remarked, "When we move into a new house... Even a stray dog in the area will bark at us. We have to buy either biscuits or sometimes even biriyani to ensure the dog gets familiar with us." This analogy was widely perceived online as him comparing common citizens to barking street dogs critical of the government, leading to immediate backlash across social media platforms.

Raghava Lawrence Hints at Political Foray

This incident coincides with Raghava Lawrence's escalating political ambitions. Over the past week, the actor-director has been openly discussing his potential entry into Tamil Nadu politics. On June 12, 2026, he announced his desire to join mainstream politics, seeking public opinion through a video message. By June 14, 2026, he hinted at having made a "positive decision" to enter active politics, citing overwhelming public encouragement. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, Offers 1.6-Kg Silver Sword to Deity (Watch Video).

Speculation is rife that Lawrence could be considered a candidate for the forthcoming Tiruchy East Assembly by-election. This seat became vacant after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who won both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies in the recent Assembly elections, chose to retain Perambur. Lawrence's continued praise for the TVK government and his recent public outreach further fuel beliefs that a formal political announcement is imminent.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).