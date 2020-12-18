A young Malayalam actress was groped while she was at a mall shopping for basics. The incident has taken a toll on her but she decided to talk about this horrific event so that it gives other women the courage to speak up. The actress took to social media to open up about the incident and expressed her anger for not being able to react to the situation in fear. Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Plea of Actor Dileep.

Sharing her experience, she said, "Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in the hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard, I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt, but you know when something is just not right, you feel it."

She continued by saying, "I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imagining this. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. I walked towards them, but they completely ignored me. I made sure that he knew I understood. And they both left the aisle immediately. He wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us, they left."

"Being a woman has been very tiring," added the actress. She said that to be on guard every minute as a woman is very tiresome. She added that there is a long list of dos and don'ts for women only because of some sick men. "You take away our safety, you take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you," she concluded. Malayalam Actress Sexual Assault Case: AMMA Could Have Split on Dileep Issue, Says Superstar Mohanlal.

An FIR will be registered after the police have checked the mall's CCTV footage of the incident. An officer at the Kalamassery police station confirmed that they are trying to identify the two men and only after that will they file a complaint.

