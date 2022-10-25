Director Sudheer Varma's upcoming action thriller Ravanasura, featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on April 7 next year. Made on a grand scale by Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, the film will feature five actresses -- Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. Vaathi/Sir: Dhanush’s Fierce Avatar from Venky Atluri’s Tamil–Telugu Bilingual Film Released on Deepavali 2022 (View Poster).

Actor Sushanth too plays a pivotal role in the film, the makers of which released a new poster of the film. Varma is presenting Teja in a never seen before role in the film. Teja plays the role of a lawyer in the movie, believed to to be high on action. Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action-Packed Look Is a Perfect Treat for Fans on Diwali 2022! Check Out the New Poster.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).