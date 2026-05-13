Ravi Mohan Hugs Rumoured Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis on Stage During ‘Kanmani Anbodu’ Performance; Cute Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video)

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Actor-director Ravi Mohan and singer Keneeshaa Francis have sparked fresh relationship rumours following an emotional on-stage performance that has since gone viral. The duo, who have been frequently spotted together in recent months, shared a warm embrace at the conclusion of a romantic musical act, leading fans to speculate about the nature of their bond. The moment comes amid Ravi Mohan’s ongoing legal separation from his former wife, Aarti, a transition that has kept the actor’s personal life under significant public scrutiny. Amid Aarti Ravi’s ‘No Wife Deserves Humiliation’ Post, Ravi Mohan’s Marital Status Sparks Buzz.

Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Francis' Romantic Moment Viral

The viral moment occurred during a recent event where the pair performed the iconic Tamil song "Kanmani Anbodu" from the classic film Guna. Ravi Mohan took on the spoken-word portions originally performed by Kamal Haasan, while Keneeshaa rendered the female vocals.

According to reports, the performance was characterised by a playful and intimate energy. At one point, Ravi Mohan lightheartedly fumbled the famous dialogue "punithamanathu" (it is pure), a mistake that drew laughter from Keneeshaa and loud cheers from the audience.

Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Francis’ on Stage Moment Goes Viral

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Did Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis Just Confirm Their Relationship?

The highlight for many attendees was the conclusion of the song, when Ravi Mohan warmly hugged Keneeshaa in front of the crowd. Social media users and fans have described the interaction as more personal than professional, with some online commenters characterising the display as an "indirect proposal."

Witnesses noted the actor’s shy facial expressions following the hug, suggesting a level of comfort and chemistry that has further fueled long-standing rumours regarding their relationship.

Ravi Mohan has remained a central figure in entertainment news recently, balancing his professional commitments in acting and direction with a highly publicised personal life. Interest in his association with Keneeshaa Francis intensified after reports surfaced that he had listed himself as "unmarried" in certain property documents in Goa, despite his divorce proceedings still being underway.

Ravi Mohan's Legal Battle With Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi

The public appearance with Keneeshaa comes at a sensitive time as Ravi Mohan navigates a complex legal battle with his wife of 15 years, Aarti. The actor announced their separation in September 2024, citing personal reasons and a desire for privacy. However, the split quickly became a subject of public debate after Aarti claimed the announcement was made without her consent. Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Affair Rumours, Aarti Ravi, Ravi Mohan’s Estranged Wife Questions Selective Outrage (View Post).

The legal proceedings have since moved to the family court, with both parties making headlines over custody and alimony issues. While Ravi Mohan has expressed a desire to move forward with his life and career, the frequent sightings with Keneeshaa continue to be a focal point for those following the developments of his high-profile divorce.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).