Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project. SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda and Other Celebs Attend Ram Charan’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash (Watch Videos).

Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of himself relishing the charm of Kerala as he opts for a boat ride to work. This unique ride to work has his comment section buzzing with fans commenting. Posting a video of himself in a Khaki orange shirt, with glasses on, the actor writes "Ride To Work- In Kerala." Kushi Release Date Out! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on This Date!

Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Kerala Boat Ride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Khushi' and the other two untitled projects, one being 'VD12' and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).