‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan To Return As Host of Popular Reality Show; Shooting To Commence From This Date

Fans of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, have a reason to rejoice! Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is all set to return as the host for the landmark 20th season of the controversial yet highly engaging show. According to reports, the production for Bigg Boss 20 is slated to begin on September 21, 2026. Salman Khan Breaks Down at Close Friend Kumod Raney’s Funeral (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's enduring association with Bigg Boss has been a cornerstone of its massive success, and his return is eagerly anticipated by millions of viewers nationwide.

Salman Khan to Return as Bigg Boss host for 17th season?

Yes, the reigning host is indeed coming back! This upcoming season will mark Salman Khan's 17th consecutive stint as the host of the Hindi-language Bigg Boss franchise. He first took over the reins from Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and has since become synonymous with the show's format, weekend 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes, and his unique way of interacting with the housemates.

The previous season, Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24, 2025, saw Salman Khan host his sixteenth consecutive season, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner in its grand finale on December 7, 2025.

Production and Broadcast Details

The iconic reality series is produced by Endemol Shine India, in collaboration with Banijay Asia. The main season of Bigg Boss is broadcast on Colors TV, a leading general entertainment channel.

For digital viewers, Bigg Boss 20 will be available for streaming on JioCinema in India. This ensures that fans can catch all the 24/7 live action and daily episodes from the comfort of their devices.

Anticipated Premiere and Contestants

According to a Variety India report, shooting is reportedly scheduled to commence on September 21, 2026. The show is traditionally launched in the late August or September window. Earlier speculations of a June 2026 premiere for Bigg Boss 20 were reportedly dispelled, making way for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in that slot. Therefore, fans can likely expect the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 20 in late August or September 2026.

Reports indicate that the makers are already in the process of shortlisting contestants. Several well-known television personalities and participants from other reality shows have reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 20. There's also buzz about a few former contestants making a return, promising an extra layer of excitement and drama for the milestone season. ‘Saare Saanp Paal Rakhe Hai’: Salman Khan Fans Question Mahesh Manjrekar’s Loyalty After His Photo With ‘Kala Hiran’ Maker Goes Viral.

As the 20th season, expectations are high for Bigg Boss to introduce new twists, challenges, and an engaging lineup of contestants to captivate its loyal audience.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).