It’s Official! Karan Kundrra Proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Desi Bling’ After 4 Years of Dating; Couple’s Cute Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Actor Karan Kundrra pulled off a surprise marriage proposal for his longtime girlfriend, actor Tejasswi Prakash, during the premiere episode of Netflix's reality series Desi Bling. The highly anticipated moment unfolded on a lavish waterfront set with the assistance of the show's cast members. Following the episode's release, clips of the emotional proposal quickly went viral across various social media platforms, sparking widespread celebration among the couple's dedicated fanbase. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Secret Wedding Buzz: ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Host Finally Breaks Silence on Viral Marriage Speculations (View Post).

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Get Engaged

The elaborate proposal took place on Desi Bling, an Indian spin-off of the popular reality franchise Dubai Bling. Kundrra enlisted the help of the entire cast, including prominent figures like Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, and Adel Sajan, to stage the surprise event.

Prakash arrived at the illuminated venue to find a large "Will You Marry Me?" display floating across the water. Visibly overwhelmed by the gesture, she expressed her shock on camera, noting that she was shivering as Kundrra went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

It’s Official for ‘TejRan’!

Tejasswi Prakash on Overcoming Public Scepticism

During the episode, the couple reflected on the journey of their relationship, acknowledging the public doubt they faced in the beginning. Prakash recalled that many critics expected their romance to end shortly after their stint on reality television.

"When we came out, everyone said this relationship wouldn't even last two weeks," Prakash said during the emotional exchange. She added that despite being labelled as "fake" by sceptics, the couple has spent the last four years navigating the highs and lows of their relationship together.

A Shift in Perspective On Love

Before presenting the ring, Kundrra delivered an emotional speech credited to Prakash for changing his outlook on long-term commitment. He admitted that he previously did not envision himself settling down or falling deeply in love.

"Every year that I spent with you has changed the meaning of love for me," Kundrra said to Prakash. He expressed gratitude to her for helping him grow into a man ready to commit to a lifetime partnership, describing their bond as an "imperfectly perfect love story."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Journey from reality TV to the future

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met as contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where their romantic connection began. Since the conclusion of the show, the couple has remained highly visible in the entertainment industry, frequently sharing updates from their personal lives, vacations, and collaborative professional projects. Did Anusha Dandekar Take a Jibe at Karan Kundrra After His Engagement With Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Desi Bling’?.

Aside from their appearance on Desi Bling, the two are also currently sharing the screen on the television show Laughter Chefs. While the couple has not yet shared formal engagement announcements on their personal social media handles, the viral show clips continue to generate significant digital engagement from fans and well-wishers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).