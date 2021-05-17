Actress Saloni Khanna, who has worked in shows such as The Raikar Case and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, will soon be seen in the web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. Saloni will share the screen with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. She will play Maira Desai, Rumi's younger sister. Her character is elegant, poised, and knows what she wants to do with her life. Broken but Beautiful Season 3: Taniya Kalra Joins Cast of ALTBalaji’s Web Series.

"The story of the show is very different from what I have done before. Also, my character is someone who I look up to. She continues to care for her sister despite whatever she does to her. I love taking up characters that are challenging and this one just fits the bill perfectly," she says. Broken but Beautiful Season 3: Ehan Bhat Joins Cast of ALTBalaji’s Web Series.

The series showcases the broken love story of Agastya and Rumi. Agastya is an aspiring director and falls in love with Rumi, his muse. The series showcases the ups and downs in their relationship. The series has been directed by Priyanka Ghose. It will stream on AltBalaji.

