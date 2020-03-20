‘Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence’ TV Adaptation in Works at Amazon with Reed Morano As the Director

Reed Morano (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amazon is working on limited series based on the New York Magazine story "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence", with Reed Morano attached to direct. The piece, written by Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh, is a true story of a group of students at Sarah Lawrence College who fell under the sway of Larry Ray, an ex-con and their classmate's father, beginning in 2010. Scream Reboot in Works with Ready Or Not Makers in Charge of the Project.

In February, Ray was indicted by federal prosecutors on charges of sex trafficking, extortion, conspiracy, forced labour, and more. Authorities started an investigation after the story was published. Hocus Pocus Sequel in Works at Disney Plus, The Pacifier’s Adam Shankman to Helm the Project

According to Variety, Blumhouse productions acquired the rights to the story last year. Morana, who has an overall deal with Amazon, will direct the pilot of the series.